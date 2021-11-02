SAD! TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee got emotional on Ladies v/s Gentlemen season 2 for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee was emotional and shed tears while recalling her past relationship with ex-boyfriend on the Ladies v/s Gentlemen show hosted by celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. A new video revealed that she choked up while talking about one of her ex-boyfriends.

Host Riteish Deshmukh asked, “What percent of people believe that after committing to a relationship, men disappear more than women?” While Devoleena and Jasmin Bhasin guessed 50%, Terence Lewis and Jay Bhanushali felt that the correct answer was 60%.

“Mere liye toh yeh question hi galat hai kyunki mujhe aisa lagta hai ki ladke pehli baat toh commitment hi nahi dete (I think this question is incorrect because guys do not commit in the first place),” Devoleena said. “Agar galti se de bhi diya, toh uske baad toh matlab abhi kaise bhi jaan bachao (If they mistakenly end up committing, they think about how to get out of it),” she added.

Terence asked Devoleena if she ever had such an experience and she admitted that she did. “I was in that relationship for almost six-seven years,” she said.

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya acgtress took a while to compose herself, drank some water and wiped her tears with a tissue. Co-host Genelia D’Souza got concerned and checked in on her. “Are you okay?” she asked, adding, “Take your time.”

Fans showered love on Devoleena in the comments section of the YouTube video. “Devo, don’t cry yaar plz,” one wrote. “So sad, Devo, I love you so much,” another wrote. Many also asked her to ‘stay strong’.

Earlier this year, Devoleena revealed that she is in a relationship but has not revealed his identity, as he is not from the industry. She also said that they are planning to tie the knot next year.

Credit: Hindustan Times