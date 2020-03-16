Sad! TV shows that have left fans confused and angry with their separation tracks

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 11:52
MUMBAI: Today, we will be having a dekko at the list of TV shows that are going to feature a separation track as per the reports. Anupamaa, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more are in the list.

Also Read: Aww! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta shares an emotional note and the reason will leave you in tears

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. However, as per the reports in the upcoming episodes, we will see Samrat passing away. Samrat has asked Virat to take care of Pakhi. It seems he asked Virat to marry Pakhi. Will it be the end for Virat and Sai? Will the recently reunited lovebirds part ways, fans are upset with these reports.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan's Imlie is going to feature a separation track as well. The current track features Imlie getting the hint of a false pregnancy. Aryan and Imlie have recently confessed their feelings and fans don't want them to separate. Promos have featured where Aryan would be found impotent whereas the doctor would announce Imlie as pregnant. Reports stated that Aryan and Imlie will then part ways due to misunderstandings between them. Aryan will believe Imlie cheated on him.

Also Read: Imlie : Wow! This is how Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan rehearsed for a song for the show

After a long time, fans of Udaariyaan had seen Fateh aka Ankit Gupta and Tejo aka Priyanka Chaudhary together. However, a new twist made them part ways. Fans were very angry with the makers as Tejo and Fateh have been suffering a lot in their love life. The introduction of Tanya and the mental asylum promo left fans confused too.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar aka Ram and Priya are going to go separate ways it seems. Reports state that Ram and Priya will part ways after which a leap will be introduced. Post leap, Ram and Priya's daughter will be introduced as well. RaYa fans have been fuming over the storyline.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Latest Video