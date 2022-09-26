Sad! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Maya aka Navika Kotia admitted to hospital, details inside

Navika Kotia, who plays the character of Maya in Star Plus popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, took to her social media to reveal that she has been hospitalized after being unwell for the past 3 days

Sad! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Maya aka Navika Kotia admitted to hospital, details inside

MUMBAI: Navika Kotia, who plays the character of Maya in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata has been hospitalized after being unwell for the past 3 days. She posted a picture of getting admitted to the hospital. Her dear friend Palak Sindhwani, who plays the character of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had visited her.

Also Read: WHOA! What’s brewing between Paras Kalnawat and Navika Kotia

Talking about the show, Navika entered the show as Maya who is Dr. Kunal Khera's sister. She has a dream to become a singer but doesn't know how to sing. To fulfill this wish, Kunal blackmails Akshara and takes her to Mauritius, to keep her away from Abhimanyu and her family he then kidnaps Kairav and forces Akshara to lend her voice to his sister.

Also Read: AWW! Check out the SPECIAL connection between Paras Kalnawat and English Vinglish actress Navika Kotia

Navika has a special connection with the show as her brother, Shivansh Kotia had played the character of young Naksh and she had also appeared for a small cameo while she was a kid in Hina Khan's track.

Credit: ETimes

