Sad! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Maya aka Navika Kotia admitted to hospital, details inside

MUMBAI: Navika Kotia, who plays the character of Maya in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata has been hospitalized after being unwell for the past 3 days. She posted a picture of getting admitted to the hospital. Her dear friend Palak Sindhwani, who plays the character of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had visited her.

Talking about the show, Navika entered the show as Maya who is Dr. Kunal Khera's sister. She has a dream to become a singer but doesn't know how to sing. To fulfill this wish, Kunal blackmails Akshara and takes her to Mauritius, to keep her away from Abhimanyu and her family he then kidnaps Kairav and forces Akshara to lend her voice to his sister.

Navika has a special connection with the show as her brother, Shivansh Kotia had played the character of young Naksh and she had also appeared for a small cameo while she was a kid in Hina Khan's track.

Credit: ETimes