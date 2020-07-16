News

Sandeep Arora to join the cast of RadhaKrishn

By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
16 Jul 2020 12:10 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with another fresh update from Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn.

Recently, we reported about actors Kanan Malhotra and Kamaljeet Rana roped in for RadhaKrishn for the roles of Yudhishtir and Drishtadyum respectively.(Read here: Kanan Malhotra to join the cast of RadhaKrishn )

Now, the latest update is actor Sandeep Arora will also be seen in the project.

Sandeep will play the positive character of Vidur in the show is what we hear.

Sandeep has been a part of projects like Mahabarat, Mahakali, Shobha Somnath Ki, Chandragupta Maurya among others.

RadhaKrishn will soon start the track of Mahabhrat named RadhaKrishn- Krishn Arjun Gatha.

Actors like Kinshuk Mahajan, Ishita Ganguly, Kanan Malhotra, Zuber Ali, Ujjwal Sharma among others have joined the cast of the show.

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of RadhaKrishn? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: People were sceptical about Sumedh Mudgalkar’s CHEMISTRY with me: Mallika Singh of RadhaKrishn )

