Sandeep Arora to join the cast of RadhaKrishn

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with another fresh update from Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn.

Now, the latest update is actor Sandeep Arora will also be seen in the project.

Sandeep will play the positive character of Vidur in the show is what we hear.

Sandeep has been a part of projects like Mahabarat, Mahakali, Shobha Somnath Ki, Chandragupta Maurya among others.

RadhaKrishn will soon start the track of Mahabhrat named RadhaKrishn- Krishn Arjun Gatha.

Actors like Kinshuk Mahajan, Ishita Ganguly, Kanan Malhotra, Zuber Ali, Ujjwal Sharma among others have joined the cast of the show.

