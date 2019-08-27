Sanjeeda Shaikh to feature in a pop music video with him...

MUMBAI: Sanjeeda Sheikh is one of the most popular and stylish actresses in telly town. She has been a part of several TV soaps. She made her acting debut as Nimmo in the 2005 TV series Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. Post that, she went on to act in shows such as Kayamath, Piya Ka Ghar Pyaara Lage and Ek Hasina Thi to name a few. Now, she is all set for her new project. She is all set to feature in a pop music video with Jigar Saraiya.



Jigar, from the Sachin-Jigar fame and renowned Bollywood composers, is all set to feature along with the actress in a pop music video titled Ruka Hoon. This romantic single marks Jigar’s Hindi pop solo debut. The video for the single has been shot in Istanbul, Turkey. The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and written and sung by Jigar.

Speaking about the video, Sanjeeda told media, “When I was approached to feature in the video, I knew I had to, as the song is very me. This is actually the kind of music I listen and jam to. It has a sweet sound and is yet, incredibly addictive. Believe me; Ruka Hoon will surely be topping the list of everybody’s favourites. Also, Jigar is so super-talented.”“Sanjeeda looks like a dream and is so immensely talented. It’s almost like I made it keeping her in mind,” Jigar added.