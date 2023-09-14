SCARY! Gauahar Khan opens up on an eve-teasing incident, shares how a bunch of boys followed her on a bike

Gauahar Khan has been a part of many successful movies. She has also won Bigg Boss title. Apart from that, Gauahar is currently enjoying her mommy life with her newborn baby boy Zehaan.
Gauahar Khan

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is one such actress of the television and the film industry who doesn't need any introduction. 

The stunning diva has been a part of the entertainment world for several years now. 

Gauahar has managed to create a name for herself over the years and she is one of the most popular personalities in the industry. 

The gorgeous diva is currently enjoying her maternity phase. Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar were blessed with a baby boy a few months ago. 

The couple has named their baby boy as Zehaan and ever since then, Gauahar and Zaid have been posting cute pictures with their little one on social media. 

We all know that Gauahar has been very outspoken and also expressed her views about everything very openly. 

In one of her recent interviews, Gauahar opened up on her personal and professional life and several incidents. 

Recalling one scary incident that she experienced in her childhood days, she said, ''I was in my 9th grade. I was staying in Pune and had stepped out of the house for some work. I was hearing people honking on the road and later thought they would go. There were a bunch of guys who started following me and they would just not stop. There used to be an STD booth at that time and I quickly went there. I told the man sitting there that these guys are following me. He asked me to call someone I know from my family. Unfortunately, I couldn't get through.''

She added, ''By the time I started running, I entered one of the buildings, went on the first floor and asked for help. When I called my mother from there, that's when I was able to connect to her. Later, my mother came and saved me. She is one brave lady.''

Gauahar has done quite many projects as an actor and she is also known for her dance numbers in many movies. 

Spilling beans on how people differentiate between this, Gauahar said, ''People also judge you when you are a part of the movie but are not paired opposite someone. A lot of people told me not to be a part of Rocket Singh. My friends and family were like don't do the movie if you are not opposite Ranbir Kapoor. There was a perception that if you are not opposite a hero, you are not a star. The way Rocket Singh turned out to be, I don't have to prove anything.''

