Shagun Pandey reveals how his shoot sequence of Meet takes a toll on him

Shagun Pandey is one of the most well-known actors in the television industry right now. Shagun Pandey is very active on his social media and frequently takes to his handle to share updates with his fans. He recently shared a story on his Instagram where he got candid. Take a look
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 15:29
MUMBAI : Shagun Pandey is one of the most well-known actors in the television industry right now. He is widely loved for his current performance in the Zee TV series, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, produced by Shashi Sumeet productions. He made his acting debut with the mythological television series, ‘Santoshi Maa’, where he played the character Guddu Parihar. His chemistry with Ashi Singh on ‘Meet’ is loved by fans all over.

Shagun Pandey is very active on his social media and frequently takes to his handle to share about behind the scenes from his shoot, and updates about his personal life. He also often gets up close and personal with his fans and speaks his heart out. Fans also admire his sense of humour that can be seen in his stories.

Recently, the actor shared a story where he can be seen lying on his bed and speaking to the camera. In his story, he wishes the fans a good morning, but then shares why he hasn’t been having a great morning. Later, he also talks about the upcoming track of the show.

Take a look at the video he shared on his story.

Previously, we had reported that Shagun Pandey had gotten injured on the sets of the show, but he still continued his shoot for the track.

Currently, Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda are accidentally trapped in a hostage situation. We had also reported that this sequence is going to bring the couple closer. On hearing about this, fans are extremely hyped for the upcoming track.

Fans should definitely not miss the show!

