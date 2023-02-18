Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, Ekta Kapoor, among others come to wish Smiti Irani’s daughter Shanelle Irani at her reception

Among the well-known names Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen wishing the newlyweds. Union Minister of Women and Child Development- Smriti looked gorgeous in a red Banarasi sari.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 09:32
MUMBAI: Smriti, who captured everyone’s heart with her performance as Tulsi in Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. After a grand wedding of her daughter Shanelle, former TV actress and politician Smriti Irani hosted a reception for her industry friends and family recently for the newlyweds. Among the well-known names Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen wishing the newlyweds. Union Minister of Women and Child Development- Smriti looked gorgeous in a red Banarasi sari.

Smriti’s daughter Shanelle married NRI Arjun Bhalla at Khimsar Fort and Palace in Rajasthan on 9th February 2023. Among the people in attendance was Bollywood’s Badshah SRK, who looked dapper in a black suit. Also present were Mouni Roy with hubby Suraj Nambiar. Sharing some pictures from the wedding Mouni captioned it, “Congratulations Shanelle & Arjun.. wishing you both the happiest most meaningful journey ahead. Love you di @smritiiraniofficial.”

Ronit Roy came in with his wife Neelam and sharing pictures of the reception he wrote, “Years of friendship @smritiiraniofficial @ravikishann and the warmth and love keeps growing. Grateful Congratulations @shanelleirani and Arjun. Wish you a blissful wedded life ahead. Thank you @zohrirani for taking such good care of us. Lovely meeting you @zoishh.irani.”

Ekta Kapoor who is close to Smriti attended the reception with her father actor Jeetendra and sharing pictures wrote, “When ur fav bahu is now a sassy saas! Congrats @shanelleirani n Arjun on ur wedding ( no pic :) ! N proud parents @smritiiraniofficial n @iamzfi!( don’t miss my handsome nephew @zohrirani in this pic )”

Shanelle is her husband Zubin’s daughter from his previous marriage. Smrit and Zubin have two kids of their own-daughter Zoish and son Zohr. 

