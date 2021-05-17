News

Shaheer Sheikh talks about the new phase in his life, reveals he enjoys cooking for Ruchikaa Kapoor

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular television actors. Last year, he opted for a court marriage with girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. The actor revealed that he enjoys cooking for her.

Tellychakkar Team's picture
By Tellychakkar Team
17 May 2021 12:26 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular television actors. He has a huge fan following.

The actor has always maintained a low profile when it comes to his personal life. Last year, the actor opted for a court marriage with girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor, head of Ekta Kapoor’s film division. In an interview with a leading daily, the actor talks about the lessons he learnt from the pandemic and the new phase in his life as a married man. When Shaheer Sheikh was asked how life has changed after marriage, he said to Times of India, “We have entered a new phase of life. I am learning new things every day and taking up new responsibilities. I lived alone for many years in Mumbai, so I am learning to share my space with someone now. (laughs). I enjoy cooking for her. Also, Ruchikaa and I are moving to a new home, so the last few months have been spent doing it up. I believe in living a simple, minimalistic life, and it is a modest house and not something gigantic.

Further, the actor was asked if he is anxious about working during the pandemic to which he said, “I am a little anxious. I hear about TV shoots getting cancelled and people testing positive for COVID-19. During these tough times, television shows are entertaining people, so I must say that the makers are doing a fantastic job. I make a living out of acting, and I always believe in giving it my best, whatever the situation may be. Nobody knew that we would be facing a pandemic, so every experience is new for us. We can just live for now and hope that things get better soon.”

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA

