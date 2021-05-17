Shaheer Sheikh talks about the new phase in his life, reveals he enjoys cooking for Ruchikaa Kapoor

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular television actors. He has a huge fan following.

The actor has always maintained a low profile when it comes to his personal life. Last year, the actor opted for a court marriage with girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor, head of Ekta Kapoor’s film division. In an interview with a leading daily, the actor talks about the lessons he learnt from the pandemic and the new phase in his life as a married man. When Shaheer Sheikh was asked how life has changed after marriage, he said to Times of India, “We have entered a new phase of life. I am learning new things every day and taking up new responsibilities. I lived alone for many years in Mumbai, so I am learning to share my space with someone now. (laughs). I enjoy cooking for her. Also, Ruchikaa and I are moving to a new home, so the last few months have been spent doing it up. I believe in living a simple, minimalistic life, and it is a modest house and not something gigantic.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are expecting a baby!

Further, the actor was asked if he is anxious about working during the pandemic to which he said, “I am a little anxious. I hear about TV shoots getting cancelled and people testing positive for COVID-19. During these tough times, television shows are entertaining people, so I must say that the makers are doing a fantastic job. I make a living out of acting, and I always believe in giving it my best, whatever the situation may be. Nobody knew that we would be facing a pandemic, so every experience is new for us. We can just live for now and hope that things get better soon.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: A third season of Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes-starrer 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'?

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA