Shaheer on working with Erica: Blessed to have a co-star like her, have found a friend for life

MUMBAI: Shaheer and Erica are two big names in the world of television and have worked in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

In their first ever show itself, the two created a stir with their sizzling chemistry.

Their pair was loved by one and all. In fact, when Shaheer and Erica sign projects with other stars, fans don’t like it.

The duo has a massive fan following and many fan clubs to their name. Their followers shower a lot of love on them.

They have become an iconic couple on screen, and the audiences get mesmerized by their love story on-screen.

Their characters have become household names, and till today, the audiences miss watching them on screen.

Now, the show is coming back with season 3 with the same cast, and fans are super excited and can’t wait for the show to begin.

We came across a video where Shaheer is talking about his experience of working with Erica where he says that he is has found a friend in her and that he is blessed to have a co-star like her.

Erica in return tells that she also feels the same and that’s why the chemistry is loved so much.

The shooting of the serial will begin soon, and the show will air on Sony Television from June.

On the work front, Erica was last seen essaying the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, whereas Shaheer was seen essaying the role of Abeer in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

