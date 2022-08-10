From Shakti Arora to Raj Anadkat; what are these celebrities up to after quitting shows popular shows?

TV shows run for a long time if they are popular and these actors play these roles for a long time as well, which then become synonymous with their identities
Shakti Arora to Raj Anadkat

MUMBAI : The telly world has been a source of entertainment in the world of fans for the longest time and fans are always curious to find out exciting details about the show and the on and off-screen chemistry of the cast. It’s the show that keeps them entertained.

But what makes a show iconic? It's definite actors. Actors have defined decades and years f the golden era of television where TV actors have commanded more star power than a few Bollywood celebrities as well.

ALSO READ: Ira Sone of Kumkum fame all set to make her comeback on Tv after 7 years with Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya

Here we are taking a look at a list of actors who have quite popular shows to avoid leaps, or because they were unhappy, or because of personal reasons.
 Shakti Arora:


The latest name on our list is Shakti Arora, who quit the popular show Kundali Bhagya because he didn't want to age onscreen his exit from the show is very recent, it is being reported that Shakti has been offered a few other shows as well but he is reportedly taking a small break.

Nidhi Bhanushali:

After taking over the role of Sonu, after Jheel Mehta left, Nidhi plates the role of 6 years before she quit to pursue her studies, she is still active on social media and is still pursuing her education and is an influencer as well.

Nakuul Mehta:


One of the biggest stars of TV quit the popular show, Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2 after a leap was announced, Nakul is currently working on his digital projects, his ad films and is often seen taking trips with his family.

 Utkarsh Gupta:

Utkarsh played the role, of Kunal in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, but slowly his character started disaaperaing and eventually he silently quit and then was seen in the Star Plus show Rajjo, but that has also gone off-air since.

Raj Anadkat:


Raj took on the infamous role of Tapu, in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, but very recently, Raj started disaapeaeing from the show but there were no confirmation, until very recently when the new Tapu took over. Raj is currently focusing on his youtube channel andd his social media content.

While we did enjoy watching these actors portray these beloved characters, and as much as their departures made us sad,the show must go on .

Stay Tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Actor Sonal Vengurlekar aka Anjali quits Kundali Bhagya after Shakti Arora, Sanjay Gagnani because of the leap!

 

Shakti Arora Nakuum mehta Raj andakat Utkarsh Gupta TellyChakkar Nidhi Bhanushali Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 Kundali Bhagya TV actors who quit show
