Shakti Arora REVEALS his grandfather's lack of belief in him, Sheds light on nepotism in the TV industry

MUMBAI: Currently starring in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Ishaan Bhosale is popular actor Shakti Arora. Because of its captivating plot, the sitcom is currently the most adored on television. During a recent interview with a popular news portal, the actor talked candidly about his grandfather's doubts about his ability to act and offered valuable perspectives on nepotism within the television industry.

The actor, producer, and director Chandrashekhar, who is well-known for his parts in movies like Kati Patang, Ramayan, The Burning Train, and others, is the grandson of Shakti. Along with directing and producing, he worked on movies including Street Singer and Cha Cha Cha with Helen. Naresh Kumar Arora, the father of Shakti, also contributed to the industry by working with CINTAA.

Shakti said that his family history didn't make his career in the industry any simpler. He added that his grandfather's connections didn't give him any unique opportunities. His granddad advised him to earn an MBA and find employment instead of pursuing his dream of performing.

Once, Shakti's grandfather told him he couldn't act and doubted his acting skills. Shakti didn't get special treatment even though his family was well-established in the industry. Although some of his relatives attempted to help him, their attempts proved unsuccessful. Shakti, driven to establish his worth, began from the beginning, accepting modest parts and acting as a body duplicate. His grandpa eventually told him that he was a born actor when he acted in his first production as the lead.

Shakti said, "He made me meet the biggest producers like Yash Chopra and Subhash Ghai, but he never recommended me to anyone."

Renowned for his contributions to Hindi television, Shakti Arora has made a lasting impression in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Tere Liye, and Pavitra Rishta. Arora has demonstrated his dancing abilities in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and Nach Baliye 7. He is not just an actor. As Ishaan Bhosale, the actor can now be seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

