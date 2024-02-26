Shakti Arora REVEALS his grandfather's lack of belief in him, Sheds light on nepotism in the TV industry

During a recent interview with a popular news portal, the actor talked candidly about his grandfather's doubts about his ability to act and offered valuable perspectives on nepotism within the television industry.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 12:00
Shakti

MUMBAI: Currently starring in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Ishaan Bhosale is popular actor Shakti Arora. Because of its captivating plot, the sitcom is currently the most adored on television. During a recent interview with a popular news portal, the actor talked candidly about his grandfather's doubts about his ability to act and offered valuable perspectives on nepotism within the television industry.

Also read: Must Read! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Shakti Arora breaks silence on the change he would like to see in the Television industry

The actor, producer, and director Chandrashekhar, who is well-known for his parts in movies like Kati Patang, Ramayan, The Burning Train, and others, is the grandson of Shakti. Along with directing and producing, he worked on movies including Street Singer and Cha Cha Cha with Helen. Naresh Kumar Arora, the father of Shakti, also contributed to the industry by working with CINTAA.

Shakti said that his family history didn't make his career in the industry any simpler. He added that his grandfather's connections didn't give him any unique opportunities. His granddad advised him to earn an MBA and find employment instead of pursuing his dream of performing.

Once, Shakti's grandfather told him he couldn't act and doubted his acting skills. Shakti didn't get special treatment even though his family was well-established in the industry. Although some of his relatives attempted to help him, their attempts proved unsuccessful. Shakti, driven to establish his worth, began from the beginning, accepting modest parts and acting as a body duplicate. His grandpa eventually told him that he was a born actor when he acted in his first production as the lead.

Shakti said, "He made me meet the biggest producers like Yash Chopra and Subhash Ghai, but he never recommended me to anyone."

Renowned for his contributions to Hindi television, Shakti Arora has made a lasting impression in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Tere Liye, and Pavitra Rishta. Arora has demonstrated his dancing abilities in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and Nach Baliye 7. He is not just an actor. As Ishaan Bhosale, the actor can now be seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Fans have complimented his outstanding performances in other series like Kundali Bhagya, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and more. He has earned a lot of affection for his role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Also read: OMG! Is Actor Shakti Arora looking for work post his exit from Kundali Bhagya? This is what the actor has to say!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

Shakti Arora Chandrashekhar Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi Tere Liye Pavitra Rishta Kundali Bhagya Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 Nach Baliye 7 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 12:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shekhar Kapur talks about feeling 'Froze' for THIS reason after recalling a conversation about 'Masoom’
MUMBAI: Renowned director Shekhar Kapur has directed several noteworthy films, including Masoom (1983), and will direct...
Arshya Khullar: Sexy Siren! THIS Pal pal Dil ke Paas actress is here to set the hotness bar high with her sizzling hot looks
MUMBAI: Indian actress Arshya Khullar has majorly worked in the Hindi film induatry and spread her magic through her...
Mehndi Wala Ghar actor Shehzad Shaikh opens up on taking inspiration from actors like Harshad Chopda, Jennifer Winget
MUMBAI: Mehndi Wala Ghar is receiving love and appreciation from the public and is gaining their hearts. The plot of...
Shahid Kapoor Birthday: Mira Rajput's wish links hubby to sun moon and universe
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is one of the most well-known actors with a good graph of movies and an even more amazing graph...
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi SPOILER: Exclusive! Arya SAVES Kasturi from Janrao's gunshot
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Captain Marvel actor Kenneth Mitchell passes away at 49 due to ALS complications
MUMBAI: Well known Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell who was renowned for his roles in movies like Star Trek: Discovery,...
Recent Stories
Shekhar
Shekhar Kapur talks about feeling 'Froze' for THIS reason after recalling a conversation about 'Masoom’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shehzad
Mehndi Wala Ghar actor Shehzad Shaikh opens up on taking inspiration from actors like Harshad Chopda, Jennifer Winget
Sargun
Sargun Mehta REVEALS the reason why she hasn't met Shah Rukh Khan yet
Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare
Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti nearly drops Aishwarya Khare on the floor; WATCH VIDEO
Sriti Jha
Sriti Jha Birthday: THIS co-star of the Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actress calls her 'kind, humble, pyaari'
Rajan
From ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ to ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’: It’s all about loving your family
Shivangi
Shivangi Verma to make her OTT debut with Atrangii’s musical love story