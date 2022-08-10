Shamita Shetty rubbishes rumors of dating Aamir Ali, calls out to the ‘narrow-minded assumptions of NETIZENS’

The actress who made her acting debut with Yash Chopra’s Mohabbatein has rumored to be in a relationship with Aamir Ali.
Shamita Shetty rubbishes rumors of dating Aamir Ali, calls out to the 'narrow-minded assumptions of NETIZENS'

MUMBAI :Shamita Shetty might not have made a mark with her Bollywood career but she rose to instant fame with her stint on the Television reality show Bigg Boss. The actress who made her acting debut with Yash Chopra’s Mohabbatein has rumored to be in a relationship with Aamir Ali.

In a viral video Ali is seen escorting Shamita to her car after a party and then kissing her on the cheek and this has sparked the rumors. However this has not gone down well with the Bigg Boss 15 former contestant and she has hit back at netizens for assuming it.
In a Twitter post Shamita wrote, “I'm baffled by society and its convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS.”

Shetty further added, “it's high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let’s focus on more important issues in this country!”

Shamita has a huge fan following and some of them came forward to defend her. One said, “This is just rubbishing, a normal kiss can’t confirm any relationship” Another fan wrote, “Don’t worry Shamita, we are with you”

On the work front, Shamita was recently seen in the Bollywood film ‘The Tenant’.

