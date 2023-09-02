Shark Tank India 2: Masala brand owner leaves Namita Thapar speechless; Sharks left in splits

Namita Thapar was left dumbfounded with the response of a masala brand owner to her question where she showed off her knowledge of spices. All the Sharks were in splits on hearing this.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 13:40
Shark Tank India 2: Masala brand owner leaves Namita Thapar speechless; Sharks left in splits

MUMBAI: Recently on Shark Tank India Season 2, a masala brand company came to pitch their product. Namita Thapar asked them a question, claiming to know a lot about spices and its brands, and the masala brand owners silenced her with her answer. On hearing this, the other Sharks began laughing loudly, and even Namita herself could be seen laughing at the reply.

The pitchers were brothers Akash Agrawal and Ashish Agrawal, founders of the spice brand Zoff. They pitched their brand on a recent episode of Shark Tank. Sony Entertainment Television took to their Instagram handle to share a clip from the episode, captioning it, “Shark Namita ne flaunt ki masalon ki knowledge (Shark Namita flaunts her knowledge of spices).”

The clip begins with Namita questioning the founders about their pitch. She says, “Main to kaafi cooking karti hu, especially jab America jati hu. Har ek ke liye mera ek alag pasandeeda masala hota hai. To itne cluttered market mein aapki himmat kaise hui ghusne ki (I do a lot of cooking, especially when I am in the US. I have a favourite spice brand for each dish. So how did you dare to enter such a cluttered market)?”

Also Read : Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal loses his cool with a business pitch; tears the offer cheque and says, “you made me wait so long…”

One of the brothers - Ashish Agrawal, who was wearing a grey check suit, immediately responded and said, “Market bahut bada hai. Aap Pune mein baithe hain, aap wo teen masalo ko dekh rahe hain. (the market is huge. You are sitting in Pune and only seeing three spices).” On hearing this, all the Sharks burst out in laughter. He added to his statement saying, “Tamil Nadu wala Aachi ko dekh raha hai, Chhattisgarh mein ko MDH ko dekh raha hai (those in Tamil Nadu seeing Aachi and those in Chhattisgarh seeing MDH).”

Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh immediately burst into laughter on seeing the pitchers burst Namita’s bubble. Vineeta mimicked the pitchers and said, “Tum Pune mein baith ke kya bol rahe ho, haan (what are you saying while sitting in Pune)?” Even Aman Gupta poked fun at Namita saying, “aapko bada pata hai masalo ke baare mein (You seem to know a lot about spices)?”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read : Shark Tank India S2 sharks and host Rahul Dua to groove along with Gudiya on The Kapil Sharma Show

Credits : Hindustan Times

Ashneer Grover Shark Tank India Sony Entertainment Television Sony TV Sony LIV BharatPe TellyChakkar Rahul Dua Rannvijay Singh Ghazal Alagh Vineeta Singh Anupam Mittal Peyush Bansal Namita Thapar aman gupta Tellychakkare
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 13:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva tries to stop Imlie from leaving, Chini enters the Rana house
MUMBAI :Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Shark Tank India 2: Masala brand owner leaves Namita Thapar speechless; Sharks left in splits
MUMBAI: Recently on Shark Tank India Season 2, a masala brand company came to pitch their product. Namita Thapar asked...
What’s brewing between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan? The duo spotted together in Udaipur
MUMBAI :Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have worked together in one film Love Aaj Kal and were rumored to be in a...
Check out Ankita Lokhande’s luxurious white-washed Mumbai apartment
MUMBAI: Well-known actress Ankita Lokhande is well-known in the television industry. Last year, she and her husband...
The wedding of Angad and Seerat from StarPlus's 'Teri Meri Dooriyaan’ is profoundly inspired by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding ?
MUMBAI: Amid the beaming craze of the wedding of Bollywood's most adorable couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani,...
Recent Stories
What’s brewing between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan? The duo spotted together in Udaipur
What’s brewing between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan? The duo spotted together in Udaipur

Latest Video

Related Stories
Check out Ankita Lokhande’s luxurious white-washed Mumbai apartment
Check out Ankita Lokhande’s luxurious white-washed Mumbai apartment
The wedding of Angad and Seerat from StarPlus's 'Teri Meri Dooriyaan’ is profoundly inspired by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Adva
The wedding of Angad and Seerat from StarPlus's 'Teri Meri Dooriyaan’ is profoundly inspired by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding ?
Bigg Boss 16: Have Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare mended their differences during the finale week
Bigg Boss 16: Have Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare mended their differences during the finale week
Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal loses his cool with a business pitch; tears the offer cheque and says, “you made me wait so lo
Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal loses his cool with a business pitch; tears the offer cheque and says, “you made me wait so long…”
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya talks about her upcoming project; says “The role I am playing in my next project is one of a kind as th
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya talks about her upcoming project; says “The role I am playing in my next project is one of a kind as the audience wouldn’t have seen such a character ever before”
Meet the Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s family, deets inside
Meet the Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s family, deets inside