Shark Tank India 2: Masala brand owner leaves Namita Thapar speechless; Sharks left in splits

MUMBAI: Recently on Shark Tank India Season 2, a masala brand company came to pitch their product. Namita Thapar asked them a question, claiming to know a lot about spices and its brands, and the masala brand owners silenced her with her answer. On hearing this, the other Sharks began laughing loudly, and even Namita herself could be seen laughing at the reply.

The pitchers were brothers Akash Agrawal and Ashish Agrawal, founders of the spice brand Zoff. They pitched their brand on a recent episode of Shark Tank. Sony Entertainment Television took to their Instagram handle to share a clip from the episode, captioning it, “Shark Namita ne flaunt ki masalon ki knowledge (Shark Namita flaunts her knowledge of spices).”

The clip begins with Namita questioning the founders about their pitch. She says, “Main to kaafi cooking karti hu, especially jab America jati hu. Har ek ke liye mera ek alag pasandeeda masala hota hai. To itne cluttered market mein aapki himmat kaise hui ghusne ki (I do a lot of cooking, especially when I am in the US. I have a favourite spice brand for each dish. So how did you dare to enter such a cluttered market)?”

One of the brothers - Ashish Agrawal, who was wearing a grey check suit, immediately responded and said, “Market bahut bada hai. Aap Pune mein baithe hain, aap wo teen masalo ko dekh rahe hain. (the market is huge. You are sitting in Pune and only seeing three spices).” On hearing this, all the Sharks burst out in laughter. He added to his statement saying, “Tamil Nadu wala Aachi ko dekh raha hai, Chhattisgarh mein ko MDH ko dekh raha hai (those in Tamil Nadu seeing Aachi and those in Chhattisgarh seeing MDH).”

Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh immediately burst into laughter on seeing the pitchers burst Namita’s bubble. Vineeta mimicked the pitchers and said, “Tum Pune mein baith ke kya bol rahe ho, haan (what are you saying while sitting in Pune)?” Even Aman Gupta poked fun at Namita saying, “aapko bada pata hai masalo ke baare mein (You seem to know a lot about spices)?”

Credits : Hindustan Times