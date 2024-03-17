Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta's surprising remark regarding Amit Jain; Says 'Aapka bahut naam kharab hai'

MUMBAI: Aman Gupta got into a fight with Amit Jain and Anupam Mittal in the most recent episode of Shark Tank India season 3. It all began when the owners of the "Namakwali" brand, which specialized in artisanal salt, demanded Rs 50 lakh in exchange for 5% equity in their company.

However, shortly after the pitch was over, Aman Gupta withdrew from the deal, citing dissatisfaction with the product packaging. Additionally, he advised the founders to turn down any offers made by other sharks. Anupam Mittal felt enraged by this. He questioned why entrepreneurs who have gone to Shark Tank India should not seek funding, questioning Aman for giving such a statement.

“What is this? Jahan invest nahi karna, tum kyu kehte ho ki investment mat lo? Shark Tank mein kaise baithe hain hum? Matlab yeh investment lene aaye hain, tabhi toh yahan aaye hain (The business where you don’t want to invest, why do you say don’t take an investment? Why are we in Shark Tank? They have come here for investment, that’s why they are here),” Anupam said.

To this, Aman argued that sometimes investors start to push founders for higher returns which might create an unnecessary burden. Following this, Amit Jain also jumped in and said, “Aap karte hoge push, hum toh nahi karte (You must be pushing people, we don’t).” Aman responded to Amit and made a shocking comment. “Aapka toh bahut naam kharab hai market mein. (You don’t have a good name in the market),” he said. Amit also gave it back to Aman and ended the argument by saying, “Mera toh bahut hi acha hai, pucho founders se (I have a good name, ask the founders.)”

Season three of Shark Tank India premiered on January 22, 2024. Shark Tank India Season 3 saw the return of several well-known sharks from previous seasons, including Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, Aman Gupta, cofounder of Boat, and Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Amit Jain, the CEO and co-founder of Car Dekho, Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of OYO, Azhar Iqubal, the co-founder and CEO of Inshorts, and Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss Capital, joined them on the panel. Ronnie Screwvala, a film producer, just joined the program as well.

