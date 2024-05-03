Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal’s ultimatum to aspiring pitcher; Says ‘Either choose me…’

MUMBAI : Shark Tank India has dominated the news since the start of its third season. Two young co-founders were shown in a recent episode promoting their kid-friendly beverage and premix powder company. Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, and Namita Thapar inquired about further information from the young pitchers since they appeared interested in the product.

According to the two co-founders, they launched their company during their first year of college. They said that the goal of their brand is to offer flavors that are premium. Then, the pitchers requested Rs 35 lakh from the sharks in exchange for 4% equity.

Pitchers were offered Rs 35 lakh by Anupam Mittal, but he demanded 7% equity in return. Together, Namita and Ritesh matched Anupam's offer. After that, Aman and Anupam joined hands. Pitchers followed by urging for unity among the four sharks. However, Anupam gave the young business owners a deadline and turned down an all-shark offer. The popular news portal reported him as saying, "Either choose me and Aman or I am out."

After that, pitchers requested that sharks reduce the equity part to 6%. The sharks all agreed, yet they went with Anupam and Aman.

Season three of Shark Tank India premiered on January 22, 2024. Shark Tank India Season 3 saw the return of several well-known sharks from previous seasons, including Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, Aman Gupta, cofounder of Boat, and Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Amit Jain, the CEO and co-founder of Car Dekho, Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of OYO, Azhar Iqubal, the co-founder and CEO of Inshorts, and Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss Capital, joined them on the panel. Ronnie Screwvala, a film producer, just joined the program as well.

