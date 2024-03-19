Shark Tank India 3: Can FarmDidi secure investment from sharks despite the absence of an action plan?

MUMBAI: Many entrepreneurs from different sectors from the fashion to the food industries, submitted their ideas on the third season of Shark Tank India. Through the platform, they were able to approach the Sharks for investments, which led to a compelling showcase of creative ideas and ventures. The sharks will meet the creators of Farm Didi, a pickle company, in the most recent promotional video. This firm was started to help women in rural areas and make chutneys and pickles.

The founders revealed during the pitch about leaving their lucrative careers to achieve their bigger goals. According to the pitcher, their brand helps about 10 lakh rural women. Anupam Mittal wanted to know how much their chutneys cost about other goods available. When Aman Gupta was taken aback after finding that the firm was charging Rs 800 per kg for its products.

Namita Thapar raised concerns regarding the brand's vision; the pitcher said, “Mujhe lagta hai ye brand online 50 crore tak ka araam se ban sakta hai plus export mein bhi bahut potential hai achaaron ka. (I think this brand can easily reach up to 50 crores online and also has great potential for exports).” Anupam then said, “toh action plan nahi hai, aapke paas kuch ideas hai. (So there's no action plan, you only have some ideas).” Peyush Bansal added, “long way to go.”

Viewers were left wondering at the end of the episode if Farm Didi would be able to get the funding they were looking for. With a plethora of strong viewpoints and mounting tensions, Shark Tank India Season 3 never fails to attract viewers with its unique blend of business insights and entrepreneurial drama.

Season three of Shark Tank India premiered on January 22, 2024. Shark Tank India Season 3 saw the return of several well-known sharks from previous seasons, including Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, Aman Gupta, cofounder of Boat, and Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Amit Jain, the CEO and co-founder of Car Dekho, Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of OYO, Azhar Iqubal, the co-founder and CEO of Inshorts, and Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss Capital, joined them on the panel. Ronnie Screwvala, a film producer, just joined the program as well.

