Shark Tank India 3: Founder shocks everyone asking for Rs 1250 funding, 'never seen anybody like you'

In a recent episode, a packaging founder’s gimmick caught every shark’s attention. Arpit Dhupar along with his co-founder pitched his alternate packaging company and asked for just Rs 1250 in funding in exchange for 1% equity in the company.
Shark Tank

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television. After 2 successful seasons, the third season has now begun. In this season the sharks are Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Oyo Room, Founder and CEO of Zomato Deepinder Goyal, Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com) will be the judges of the show.

In a recent episode, a packaging founder’s gimmick caught every shark’s attention. Arpit Dhupar along with his co-founder pitched his alternate packaging company and asked for just Rs 1250 in funding in exchange for 1% equity in the company. Leaving everyone’s jaws dropped. 

The founder added that what he really wanted was 100 hours of the shark's time instead. Vineeta Singh asked, “How did you land on a Rs 100 crore valuation?” Anupam Mittal then asked her, “How is the valuation Rs 100 crore?” Vineeta replied, “Kaunse shark ke yahan 100 ghante are worth less than Rs 100 crore, tell me that?” 

Arpit then mentioned that he could match his material’s cost with paper, saying, “I’ll make a bigger claim, in three to four years, we’ll be able to match thermocol costs as well.”

Anupam asked, “Why didn’t you just ask us for Rs 2 crore, instead of taking on debt from others?”Arpit then said that he has already got a Rs 22 crore valuation from a  previous round of investments and did not want to waste the time of the sharks. Vineeta, Ritesh Agarwal and Aman gave him a round of applause and Vineeta, “Aap kamal ho yaar”. 

Anupam however was not convinced and said, “I have a different opinion on this. I feel you’re stuck on that Rs 100 crore valuation. You could have very easily asked for Rs 2 crore for 10%. But you wanted to get the sharks, get publicity on the show… Let’s talk straight, I don’t like being vague.”

Seeing everyone’s enthusiasm about Arpit, Aman said, “He’s either a hero or a zero”. He then added, “I’ve seen over 200 pitches on this show, but I’ve never seen anybody like you. You’re either confident or you’re lying, we’ll find out!”

