Shark Tank India 3: Shark Namita Thapar addresses menstrual health issues; Encourages women's wellness prioritization

MUMBAI: Most people know Namita Thapar from her role as a judge on Shark Tank India 3. The businesswoman frequently garners media attention for her candid and considerate comments about the pitchers and their companies. She is one of the most well-liked and well-known Sharks out of all of them. The businesswoman has since discussed menstrual issues on the show's platform. Social media users praised her when she posted the same thing there.

In a video that Namita Thapar posted, she can be heard discussing her perimenopause with the pitcher in one of the most recent Shark Tank India episodes. She was even asked, "What is perimenopause?" by Shark Anupam Mittal. She revealed that her anemia and falling hemoglobin levels to 8 hurt her day-to-day productivity.

In the caption, Namita Thapar wrote about how women often neglect their health, and on several occasions, she used the Shark Tank India platform to talk about important issues. Her post said, “Women don’t prioritise their health & don’t speak up. I’ve used @sharktank.india platform to speak about my experiences with mental health, IVF, fitness & now perimenopause.”

Further, she shed light on the difference between menopause and perimenopause. Talking about it, she wrote, “Menopause is when your periods completely stop & perimenopause is the phase that is 2-10 years prior to menopause when your periods get erratic. Perimenopause usually starts in your mid 40’s. You experience mood swings, insomnia, hot flashes & many other symptoms. Most women are not aware of the symptoms, treatment options & it can be a very rough & disruptive phase in their lives.”

The Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals also talked about her personal experience and shared, “It’s been a tough phase for me personally. I was happy to use the Matri pitch to share my journey & educate .. let’s take charge of our health!”

Internet users responded to the post in large numbers. They discussed their problems and views. Some praised the business owner for his bravery in speaking out on this matter. The best thing is that Thapar answered most comments, which thrilled online users.

One user wrote, "Thanks Namita for speaking so openly about it." To this, Namita replied, "thank you for your kind words. Getting two women for my youtube episode on menopause took forever, such is the taboo. Please do see some of my replies & comments above."

Another user wrote, "This happened with my mom. She couldn’t even walk in those days before hitting menopause. Painful." Namita's reply reads, "women suffer many conditions in silence, time to stop suffering.. let’s support the women in our lives.. women’s day coming up on March 8 Th… let’s all go for our annual check up on that date, do not procrastinate any more!"

Further, the Shark Tank India 3 judge also shared a screenshot of the comments in her social media story, and wrote, “I am happy to see the comments on this important topic and for the first time have replied back to many with my candid views. Let’s have more honest and open conversations about health.”

To provide some background, the video is from the episode in which the pitchers debuted a product that relieves women's menstruation pains. Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar commended them for launching a product that has such a profound impact on people's lives. They turned down offers from every Shark and chose to work with Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar instead.

Credit- Pinkvilla