Shark Tank India: Must Read! Ashneer Grover was among the least active investors on the show? Former Shark reacts

Ashneer had tweeted claiming that he was the second highest deployer in the first season 1.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 13:00
Former Shark reacts

MUMBAI :After two successful seasons, Shark Tank India is coming back with its third season and it is sure to be entertaining. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. Among the sharks, Ashneer was one of the popular ones on the first season and he amassed a huge fan following post that.

Also Read-OMG! Amidst the Controversial Statements made by Ashneer Grover, Will Ankur Wariko be seen as a Shark on the Shark Tank India Season 3? Read More

Ashneer had tweeted claiming that he was the second highest deployer in the first season 1. In another tweet, Ashneer said that Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ Namita Thapar was the highest investor. He sent out this tweet after speculations and many reports that Ashneer was the least active investor. He also shared a list of 11 deals closed by him in which he invested Rs ,94,84, 673.

Ashneer’s tweet read, “I, Ashneer Grover, invested Rs 2.95 crores | 11 deals in Shark Tank Season 1.This makes me second highest deployer, only after  @namitathapar  who was highest both in terms of absolute and % closure. No surprises - Namita is a great pay master ! Both Namita and I are the top 2 in terms of absolute, % deals completed and % commitment invested.”

 

 

 Ashneer earlier made it clear that he won’t come back on Shark Tank India saying, “I am giving it to you in writing, I won’t return for the third, fourth, or even fifth season. And I’ll tell you why; I don’t believe in going backwards in life, I believe in moving ahead. I enjoyed Shark Tank while it lasted, I became famous, it was fun, but now it’s time to move on.”

Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! Ashneer Grover says he does not need to depend on a show like Shark Tank India, says “you should know how to use your brand…”


For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


Credit-Pinkvilla

Shark Tank India 3 Sony Entertainment Television Sony TV Sony LIV TellyChakkar California united states of America Rahul Dua Ghazal Alagh Vineeta Singh Anupam Mittal Peyush Bansal Namita Thapar aman gupta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 13:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Surekha tags Isha as a selfish person for leaving Ishaan and Shantanu behind
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Aww! Fans spot Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's unseen mushy picture in their Mumbai home, take a look
MUMBAI :Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the hottest couples in B-town. With their lovely PDA moments, the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Interesting! Sahiba brings Simran home, Inderpal’s search ends
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Wow! Ranveer Singh opens up about working with Dharmendra, calls the experience 'surreal'
MUMBAI : Actor Ranveer Singh who was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus is gearing up for his next release Rocky aur...
Aparna Dixit on playing the title role in Drishti!
MUMBAI: Known for her acting prowess and choice of projects, Aparna Dixit is a well-known name in the television...
Udaariyaan: Bonds! Ekam and Nehmat refuse to be husband and wife, Alia becomes a point of bond
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
take a look
Aww! Fans spot Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's unseen mushy picture in their Mumbai home, take a look
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aparna Dixit
Aparna Dixit on playing the title role in Drishti!
Somy Ali
Did you know what inspired Somy Ali to become an actor?
excitement to my body of work.
Crime Patrol 48 Hours Actor Mazher Sayed says, “Playing the role of a police inspector added another layer of excitement to my body of work.”
Mrinal Navell
Kundali Bhagya actor Mrinal Navell: We need a lot of patience in this profession
1
Shubhangi Atre’s first tattoo represents a sacred symbol
Sony SAB
“My father often quoted verses from Gita, becoming my invaluable reference point representing Bhanupratap's essence”,- said Puneet Issar on his character from Sony SAB's Vanshaj