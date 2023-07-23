Shark Tank India: Must Read! Ashneer Grover was among the least active investors on the show? Former Shark reacts

MUMBAI :After two successful seasons, Shark Tank India is coming back with its third season and it is sure to be entertaining. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. Among the sharks, Ashneer was one of the popular ones on the first season and he amassed a huge fan following post that.

Also Read-OMG! Amidst the Controversial Statements made by Ashneer Grover, Will Ankur Wariko be seen as a Shark on the Shark Tank India Season 3? Read More

Ashneer had tweeted claiming that he was the second highest deployer in the first season 1. In another tweet, Ashneer said that Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ Namita Thapar was the highest investor. He sent out this tweet after speculations and many reports that Ashneer was the least active investor. He also shared a list of 11 deals closed by him in which he invested Rs ,94,84, 673.

Ashneer’s tweet read, “I, Ashneer Grover, invested Rs 2.95 crores | 11 deals in Shark Tank Season 1.This makes me second highest deployer, only after @namitathapar who was highest both in terms of absolute and % closure. No surprises - Namita is a great pay master ! Both Namita and I are the top 2 in terms of absolute, % deals completed and % commitment invested.”

I, Ashneer Grover, invested ₹2.95 crores | 11 deals in Shark Tank Season 1.



This makes me second highest deployer, only after @namitathapar who was highest both in terms of absolute and % closure. No surprises - Namita is a great pay master ! Both Namita and I are the top 2 in… pic.twitter.com/Ot16kHOrpc — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) July 19, 2023

Ashneer earlier made it clear that he won’t come back on Shark Tank India saying, “I am giving it to you in writing, I won’t return for the third, fourth, or even fifth season. And I’ll tell you why; I don’t believe in going backwards in life, I believe in moving ahead. I enjoyed Shark Tank while it lasted, I became famous, it was fun, but now it’s time to move on.”

Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! Ashneer Grover says he does not need to depend on a show like Shark Tank India, says “you should know how to use your brand…”



For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



Credit-Pinkvilla