Sheezan Mohd on 'Nazar 2' going off air: It was kind of expected

MUMBAI: "Nazar 2" is the latest TV show to go off air amidst the ongoing lockdown. Actor Sheezan Mohd, one of the stars of the second season, says the decision is sad but, given by the circumstances, it was expected.

"I was preparing for Iftaari and I got a message from the production house that there's gonna be a conference call between us, the actors, and the makers. Honestly speaking, I thought 'this can't be good news' because con call happens usually when the shoot is about to start or about to end. Unfortunately, I got a call saying that the show will not continue after the lockdown," Sheezan told IANS.

"It was obviously saddening but somewhere down the line given by the circumstances, it was kind of expected that it might happen because other shows have been shelved. I was also a bit surprised because we were absolutely fine in terms of TRPs, story-wise. We were doing amazing. We had just started a new track. People were loving it and yet the fans can't digest the fact that the show has ended," he added.

Also read: (Sheezan Mohd reveals an amusing insight into his Character in Nazar 2)

Sheezan has a message for his fans of the show. "Thank you so much for accepting 'Nazar 2' team. 'Nazar 1' was already a hit show that ended and started a new chapter. It was not easy for the audience to accept new faces and love them. Luckily I got that, the entire team got that," he said.

"To all the viewers, I want to say that don't be upset. When one story ends, the second story starts but this one, ended too early," he added.

The actor is hopeful that very soon a new story will start, and "we will meet there, till then stay safe".

Earlier, the news that "Nazar 2" would go off air was confirmed by Gul Khan on social media. "Sad but true ... Nazar to go off air now ... feels like it was just yesterday it had launched ! TEAM NAZAR what an amazing job you guys did ! The most loving team of actors and technicians and writers I ever worked with ! Thank you,all of you for this wonderful journey!"

Last month, the television shows "Patiala Babes", "Isharon Isharon Mein" and "Beyhadh 2" were terminated owing to the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Also read: (It's never a dull day for Nazar 2 actor Sheezan Mohd with this bunch of munchkin, you will also fall in love with them, Check out the cute picture and Video)