Shehnaaz Gill on BB 14: "I Think The Trophy Will Remain On Stage This Time"

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was quite a successful season, and the contestants from the show such as Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and others enjoy massive popularity even after the show ended.

Bigg boss is currently on its 14th season, and while several former contestants such as Kamya Punjabi, Diandra Soares, Vindu Dara Singh and others have been closely following Bigg Boss 13, looks like BB13 contestant Shehnaaz isn’t particularly rooting for any contestant.

Shehnaaz Gill is among the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and she won people’s hearts on the show. Having been a part of the show herself, she must have a fair idea of who is doing well on Bigg Boss 14 and who can likely win.

However, Shehnaaz finds that she cannot connect with any of them, and feels that the trophy might remain on the stage this time. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Shehnaaz said she cannot take any name as to who she thinks will win Bigg Boss 14.

Shehnaaz, while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, said, "I don't know. I really don't know who will win. This time I think the Bigg Boss 14 trophy will remain on the stage. I don't know. I am not being able to connect with it. So, whose name should I take? I am not being able to connect at all.”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will soon be seen in a music video with Sidharth Shukla. Their music video titled 'Shona Shona' will release on November 25, and the song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.

Credit: Pinkvilla