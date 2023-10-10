From Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash to Hina Khan: List of celebrities who made the best of their fame through Bigg Boss!

Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss is one of the most followed reality shows on television. The show is controversial in nature and gives a platform to celebrities to get a boost in their career as actors compete to win the coveted trophy. Their real personalities are exposed and the audience gets a chance to see their favourite actors for what they truly are!

Today, we look at the list of celebrities who gained massive fame with the show and made the best of what the platform had to offer. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Mohammad Nazim to participate in the show?

Take a look:

Sidharth Shukla

While Sidharth gained massive fame with his stint acting in Colors’ Balika Vadhu, he showed the kind of person he is in real life and the audience related to him very well. From his on liners to the times when he fumed with rage, all shades of his personality were extremely adored. He went on to win the 13th season of the show.

Asim Riaz

Asim was a part of the same season with Sidharth and after his exposure in the house, he bagged several music videos.

Gautam Gulati

Tables turned for Gautam Gulati through this show! Gautam was a part of fiction shows and he shot to immense stardom with his participation in the house. He was declared the winner of season 8. He has been acting in movies and doing some interesting OTT projects.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka marked her debut with Colors ‘Udaariyaan’ and within a short span of time she quit the show and made her way into the Bigg Boss house. The audience loved how she took a stand for things she did not approve of and called space a spade. Her friendship with Ankit Gupta was also appreciated and people loved her efforts she put in to maintain their friendship.

Hina Khan

Hina was a part of season 11. While she was renowned for her role of Akshara in Yeh RIshta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss helped her break the stereotype of playing a bahu and gave her immense popularity. She reprised the role of the iconic vamp Komolika in the rebooted version  of Kasautii Zindagii Kay and is now doing some interesting music videos, OTT projects and is slowly making her way on the big screens.

Shehnaaz Gill

The nation knew Shehnaaz as ‘Punjab Ki Katrina’ but her cuteness and transparent nature made her win a several hearts. Her fondness for co-contestant Sidharth Shukla was loved all the more and now she has been seen in movies and has even done music videos. Along with that, she has her own vlog too. 

Also Read: Fascinating! Former Bigg Boss Contestant Priyank Sharma sheds light on his return to the new season: Says ‘No, I don't think so…’

Do you have more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below!  

From Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash to Hina Khan: List of celebrities who made the best of their fame through Bigg Boss!
