Sherdil Shergill’s track to get more interesting with this scene, check it out

Nirali sees Raj cleaning the floor and feels bad about it. Later she informs the family about it too. As the family and the office pass their comments on Manmeet, thinking that Raj is doing such jobs, Manmeet gets upset and goes home.
MUMBAI: Colors TV is back with another promising show called Sherdil Shergill. The show stars Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar in lead roles. It is a modern-day love story between the leads and has an intriguing and progressive plot. Manmeet has a son, Anmol, and later finds a partner in Raj and they both get married.

Previously, Nirali sees Raj cleaning the floor and feels bad about it. Later she informs the family about it too.

As the family and the office pass their comments on Manmeet, thinking that Raj is doing such jobs, Manmeet gets upset and goes home.

Later, Raj opens up to the family that he is a house husband and things get difficult after this.

Now Tellychakkar is here with the latest update about the show.

Earlier we had reported about Raj and Manmeet’s consummation track.

Now, we are here with a glimpse of the upcoming track where we will see a meeting between Manmeet and her father-in-law.

Audiences love it everytime it’s Manmeet and her Father-in-law as they know that these scenes always bring out more interesting twists and turns in the storyline.

Here we share you the glimpse:

Let’s see how this meeting goes and what it leads to?

