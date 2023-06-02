Shesha aka Adaa Khan reveals the Different Bonds she shares with her Naagin 6 co-stars, check out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another bts story from your favorite show. Now, the latest report is that Shesha has joined hands with Vish and Mehek and betrayed Prarthana.
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another bts story from your favorite show. This has been another successful season of Naagin and Tejasswi Prakash has been winning a lot of hearts with her performance. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful ones. The Naagins from a few previous seasons have entered the den too!

Also read:Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia meets with an accident in Mumbai

Naagin has remained one of the most successful supernatural series on television and has maintained its rein throughout all its seasons.

Tejasswi Prakash stars as the lead in the show as Pratha/Prarthana. She was already a popular actor but her fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss season 15 and landed the new and highly anticipated sixth season of Naagin.

We are sure our viewers are also eager to find out what goes on behind the scenes on the show as much as they like to follow the plot!

Now, we came across a post close to Naagin 6.

Adaa Khan recently took a Q & A session on her social media and she was asked many questions by the fans and even fulfilled some requests of her fans!

The actress even reveals the kid of bond she shares with co-stars Tejasswi Prakash, Sudha Chandran and Anita Hassanandani!

Check out!

The actress considers Sudha ji her mentor and Anita to be a beautiful soul. When talking about Tejasswi she mentioned that it can be completed in one word- Pyaar!

We are so happy to see that some of our favorite stars have developed such deep bonds!

What do you think of the latest track?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, the latest report is that Shesha has joined hands with Vish and Mehek and betrayed Prarthana. Now reports suggest a stronger Naagin is going to make an appearance and it will be interesting to see who she sides with!

Also read:This is what Shesha aka Adaa Khan is upto after Betraying Prarthana on Naagin 6, check out

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates about what goes on behind the scenes on your favorite shows

 


 
 

