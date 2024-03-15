Shoaib Ibrahim reveals his dream to work with Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known personality in the television industry. He rose to fame with his performance in Sasural Simar Ka.

The actor was then seen in serials like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and currently, he is seen in Star Bharat’s show “Ajooni”.

The actor also participated in the reality show “Nach Baliye” Season 8 along with his wife Dipika Kakar.

The actor is quite active on social media, where he updates his fans about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

He also has a “YouTube” channel where he has started vlogging about his life and gives insight into his personal life.

Now recently, the actor took the Q & A round on Instagram where a fan asked him if he would do a movie with SRK and has any aspirations to work in Hindi movies.

ALSO READ : Must Read! Shoaib Ibrahim gives a health update, reveals he is advised bed rest due to this reason

To which the actor said that "I am too small to have such a wish to work with Shah Rukh Khan but if something like this happens I will be on the top of the world. I am waiting for the opportunity but nothing has metalizing so far" Shoaib was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where he emerged as the first runner up of the show and was the favourite of the judges and the audiences. Farah Khan on the show used to call him the in - house Shah Rukh Khan of the show. Well, there is no doubt that now Shoaib is waiting for the right project post Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and the fans miss watching him on screen. For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : OMG! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals about Dipika Kakar’s bad health and the tough time they suffered recently, read more