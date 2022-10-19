SHOCKER! Kashmera Shah faced the Wrath of the netizens over her Comment on Archana Gautam’s voice

MUMBAI : Also read: Shocking! Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka, Archana and Gori get into the MOST INSANE and Violent Fight; Hurl Abuses at each Other

Kashmera Shah has been following Bigg Boss and is known to lay out her opinions on the same. Bigg Boss 16 began with a bang and the netizens are constantly torn over who they support and who they don’t.

Now recently, Kashmera took to her Twitter and commented on Archana Gautam’s voice. The comment didn’t sit well with some netizens. She said, “Watching today’s episode and I swear that even though I love #archana I feel that only animals can hear her ultrasonic voice #BiggBoss16 @ColorsTV @justvoot #tooshrilltochill #ultrasonic”

Netizens pointed out how she couldn’t change her voice and some users were alos of the opinion that her tweet was equivalent to body shaming. Fans came out in support of Archana and said things like it was a God gifted voice and they loved it.

Kashmera faced comments like – “Yeh body shaming pe itne lecture dene wale log ab kya kar rahe voice shaming… ye natural hai nhi badla ja sakta… itna dimag is nhi h kya kuch v anpadh jahil gawar”

