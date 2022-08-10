Shocking! Abdu Rozik confirms that the friendship between Mc Stan and him is over and that friendship doesn’t exist

Abdu and Mc Stan’s friendship in the Bigg Boss house was the talk of the town but then post the show the friendship doesn’t exit. Abdu while interacting with the media at the airport confirmed the news and with a heavy heart said that the friendship is over.
MUMBAI:Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of the most positive and loved contestants of the show.

One of the reasons why the show has been running well is because of him, as the audience loved to watch him on the show.

Whenever any actor is asked who their favorite contestant is, everyone says Abdu.

We have also seen how the housemates also love him and often protect him during the show. On various occasions, we have seen how Salman Khan used to praise him and has been outspoken about his fondness and love for him.

Abdu had to leave the show just a few weeks before the finale of the show and the audience was disappointed when he left the show midway as everyone wanted him to win the show.

As we all know that Abdu’s friendship with MC Stan and Shiv made headlines along with Sajid Khan and there were known as the “Mandali” group.

Post, the show everything seemed fine, but then suddenly just a few days back there were reports of the “Mandali” not being together.

Where Abdu while interacting with the media said that the “Mandali” group is over and nothing is left which shocked many fans and everyone was wondering what had happened.

Finally, Abdu was clicked at the airport and while interacting with the media he confirmed that his friendship with MC Stan is no more and that they aren’t friends.

When asked about the reason why he didn’t mention anything and told the media that he doesn’t want to speak.

Well, we are sure that the fans are a bit disappointed as they loved the friendship between them.

Abdu today is a huge name in the world of entertainment and he has a massive following and soon he will be seen in Big Brother UK and the fans can’t wait to see his journey.

What do you think about Abdu’s journey until now?

Do let us know in the comments below.

