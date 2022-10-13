Shocking! 'Are you just a bhaijaan of influential people and not outsiders like us?' Asks Sherlyn Chopra as she took a dig at Bigg Boss host Salman Khan over Sajid Khan’s presence in the house

MUMBAI : Also read: OMG! Sherlyn Chopra reveals that director Sajid Khan flashed her his private part and demanded a rating

Bigg Boss is amongst the most anticipated reality shows every year and new celebrities make it their way into the house for the game play. Sajid Khan’s presence in the house has been a debatable topic and netizens have been seeking his dismissal from the show, amongst other celebrities who came forward to voice their disapproval.

Sajid Khan faced multiple accusations with regard to sexual misconduct, one of the allegations came from the side of the actress Sherlyn Chopra.

She displayed her disgruntlement over the message that a #MeToo accuser was part of the show and what message it sends across in a recent video of herself and said that the message sent is that its ok to molest a woman, to touch her inappropriately and to flash your private parts because in the end, you would be absolved in the eyes of the public given you are backed by big content makers and channels.

She also added her disappointment regarding host Salman Khan and said that she doesn’t understand how could he allow it, given he is such a big star and how could he not be a bhaijaan to the women that were wronged. She was dismayed and asked, “are you just a bhaijaan of influential people and not outsiders like us?”

Sherlyn seemed to be of the opinion that the show runs because of Salman and he could have registered his protest to not allow Sajid in the house and the fact that Sajid is sitting in the house points out to the fact that Salman sir was complacent in it.

