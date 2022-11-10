OMG! Sherlyn Chopra reveals that director Sajid Khan flashed her his private part and demanded a rating

Apart from Sherlyn Chopra, many other actresses and models in the industry came forward and pointed out at the director for exploiting women being in positions of power. Sajid is accused of flashing them, asking them to take off their clothes, and demanding to be sent nude pictures as part of the casting process.

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has remained one of the most controversial reality shows. The current season has been in talks lately regarding the entry of Sajid Khan in the house and the director has multiple allegations against him during the #MeToo movement for sexual misconduct.

Sherlyn Chopra recently revealed that the director flashed his private parts at her and asked her to rate them on a scale of 0-10. She was one of the women who accused him of sexual misconduct and took to twitter, shared an article and said, “It’s High Time That Salman Khan Takes A Stand.”

Many celebrities also came forward to voice their disapproval of his presence in Bigg Boss and an online petition was also being circulated, seeking his dismissal from the show. Recently, the Chief of DCW too wrote to the centre, seeking the ouster of the director from the show.

Credits:  E Times, Times of India

