Shocking! Bigg Boss 16: Ankit turns violent to support Priyanka win the Captaincy task

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. But this year the game is different and Bigg Boss is coming up with twists and turns.

In its third week, the show has already seen a lot of changes and a lot of drama. The show also brought in the new twist that Bigg Boss can fire any captain any time he wants. Nimrit Ahluwalia was the first captain who was fired after two warnings and then Gautam Vig became the captain after winning the task.

But after last week’s behaviour of Gautam, Bigg Boss was not satisfied and then fired Gautam from the captaincy. Bigg Boss lashed out at Gautam for misusing the powers and doing things in the name of Bigg Boss.

When the option to choose the new nominees came about, Shiv and Priyanka got the popular vote and went head to head for the captaincy task. To win the task, Shiv and Priyanka had to arrange blocks in a line and the other supporters had to break the lines.

The game turned violent pretty quickly. Ankit in order to support Priyanka rushed and in that Gori fell terribly but because it during the task and their was no intention Gori let it go.

Ankit had another violent moment when he was trying to go in the bathroom where Shiv was setting up blocks and Tina was standing in front of the door and the discussion got heated up and Shalin intervened.

Ankit eventually stepped back and calmed down once the task got over. But this was the first time this side of Ankit was seen in the house.



