Shocking! Check out Ayesha Singh’s shocking reply on making a reel with Neil Bhatt

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well.

These days, the storyline of the show is focusing on the end of the love story of Virat and Sai as the show will be taking a 20 year leap and the actors would be saying a goodbye to the show.

Ayesha Singh is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and she has a massive fan following.

The character that she plays in the show “Sai” has become a household name and her chemistry with Neil is loved by the audience.

In her debut show only she has made a mark in the industry and has made her place in the hearts of the audiences.

Her character is going to end the show and she is going to take a break from the show.

Now, the actress came live and interacted with the audience where she answered a few questions.

One of her fans asked her if she would make a reel with Neil, to which the actress replied saying, “That is not possible” now this reply of the actress has shocked her fans and they are wondering what has happened between the two.

Well there is no doubt that the fans love the chemistry and one screen pairing of Neil and Ayesha, and they would miss watching them on screen.

