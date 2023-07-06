Shocking! Check out Ayesha Singh’s shocking reply on making a reel with Neil Bhatt

This is how Ayesha Singh reacts when asked about making a reel with Neil. The reply has shocked the fans, as they consider Neil and Ayesha to be one of the best on – screen jodis.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 06/07/2023 - 14:11
AYESHA SINGH

MUMBAI:  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well.

These days, the storyline of the show is focusing on the end of the love story of Virat and Sai as the show will be taking a 20 year leap and the actors would be saying a goodbye to the show.

Ayesha Singh is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and she has a massive fan following.

The character that she plays in the show “Sai” has become a household name and her chemistry with Neil is loved by the audience.

In her debut show only she has made a mark in the industry and has made her place in the hearts of the audiences.

( ALSO READ :Exclusive! Kishori Shahane opens up on Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Shrama's off-screen equation, says “ It's not necessary to get along if you are working in a show together...”, read on to know more

Her character is going to end the show and she is going to take a break from the show.

Now, the actress came live and interacted with the audience where she answered a few questions.

One of her fans asked her if she would make a reel with Neil, to which the actress replied saying, “That is not possible” now this reply of the actress has shocked her fans and they are wondering what has happened between the two.

Well there is no doubt that the fans love the chemistry and one screen pairing of Neil and Ayesha, and they would miss watching them on screen.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :OMG! Ayesha Singh would love to participate in Nach Baliye with THIS special person and we can't keep calm

 

Ayesha Singh Star Plus Sneha Bhawsar Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shaika Films Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt Tanvi Thakkar Vihan Verma Kishori Shahane aria sakaria Tanmay Rishi Sheetal Maulik Mridul Kumar Shailesh Datar Bharati Patil Neil Bhatt Harshad Arora
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
1
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 06/07/2023 - 14:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
MUST READ! This is what Sumbul Touqeer has to say about fans supporting her amid her fallout with Fahmaan Khan
MUMBAI:  Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan in the news lately for a lot of reasons. After Fahmaan's explosive...
New OTT Releases This Week: Avatar: The Way of Water, Bloody Daddy Indian Summers Season 2, Never Have I Ever Season 4, & more
MUMBAI :Get ready for an exhilarating weekend of entertainment as the first week of June 2023 delivers a wave of...
Aww! Vicky Kaushal says he enjoys wife Katrina Kaif’s weekly budget meetings with the house staff, says “I sit with popcorn”
MUMBAI:  Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most popular and loved couples in the Hindi Film industry. The...
OMG! Paras Kalnawat steps out with this Rumoured Girlfriend? Fans wonder what’s brewing?
MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat is a popular actor in the TV industry and is considered to be one of the top upcoming actors to...
Shocking! Check out Ayesha Singh’s shocking reply on making a reel with Neil Bhatt
MUMBAI:  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well....
Bigg Boss OTT : Exclusive! Sapna Gill to participate in the show?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Recent Stories
Katrina
Aww! Vicky Kaushal says he enjoys wife Katrina Kaif’s weekly budget meetings with the house staff, says “I sit with popcorn”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sumbul
MUST READ! This is what Sumbul Touqeer has to say about fans supporting her amid her fallout with Fahmaan Khan
Nach Baliye
OMG! Ayesha Singh would love to participate in Nach Baliye with THIS special person and we can't keep calm
Kishori Shahane
Exclusive! Kishori Shahane reveals how Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s love story began and who is she closer to
Nishi Saxenaa
Shocking! Nishi Saxenaa exposes the reality of the Shah family
Shaan Mishra
EXCLUSIVE! Shaan Mishra on playing a negative role in Sindoor Ki Keemat 2: I was excited as this one was quite different from all the roles that I played before
Fahmaan
EXCLUSIVE! Fahmaan Khan opens up on his struggling days and shares why he take up reality shows, says "I am not in love with the concept"