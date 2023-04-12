Shocking! Did Kiku Sharda get the highest paid on Kapil Sharma’s show among other actors? Addresses many rumors about himself!

MUMBAI: Kiku Sharda gained recognition on The Kapil Sharma Show for his comedic roles. Recently, the actor made an appearance on Long Drive With Mr. Faisu, a chat show. Kiku revealed a lot about himself to host Faisal Shaikh, including his complete name and how he got started in the entertainment industry. Given that no one in his family had ever joined TV, Kiku Sharda admitted that at first, he was apprehensive about doing so. His career started when his friend and the producer of the TV series Hatim, Shakti Anand, suggested that he play the role of Hobo in the serial.

Also read: Must read! Kiku Sharda opens up on how he bagged the role of Palak in Kapil Sharma's previous show, Comedy Nights with Kapil

Kiku received back-to-back projects after Hatim. Kiku added that after the show had been on for three months, he received a call from Kapil Sharma's producers. He was told that Sunil Grover would be playing Gutthi in the program, and since he is tall and slender, Kiku would look well next him. Thus, Palak, Kiku's character, was born.

Kiku Sharda also addressed some of the rumors about him in a lighthearted part of the show called Rumor Ghoomer. Kiku said, "No comments," with a cheeky laugh when Faisal inquired if he earns the highest among all the other actors on The Kapil Sharma Show. This response made Faisal laugh, but he admitted that it could be possible.

Additionally, Kiku Sharda disclosed that he holds an MBA. The second rumor that surfaced about him was that he was embarking on a strict diet for his upcoming movie. Kiku Sharda chuckled and stated that he would never do for his projects.

Previous reports said that Kiku Sharda earns anything from Rs 5 to Rs 6 lakh every episode. Kiku Sharda, also known as Raghavendra Amarnath Sharda, is well-known for his roles in Comedy Circus, Vicky and Vetaal, and The Great Indian Comedy Show. Along with these films, Kiku Sharda worked on Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan, Thank God, No Problem, Race, and Angrezi Medium. The new series starring Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, which Netflix announced on Saturday, will feature him next.

Also read: Sad! Kiku Sharda loses both his parents; writes a heart wrenching emotional post, “Thoda ruk jaate…”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18