Shocking; Fahmaan Khan was missing from Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s housewarming party, here’s why

The actress has bought herself a home in Mumbai at the young age of 19 and recently hosted a housewarming for the same. Here her friends from the TV industry and her new group from Bigg Boss-Mandali was present.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 12:18
Shocking; Fahmaan Khan was missing from Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s housewarming party, here’s why

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld. This time we have brought to you a story of your favorite stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan.

Also read: What made Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan nostalgic? Find out here

Sumbul was initially part of Imlie and the audience loved her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan in Imlie and were deeply saddened by the fact that they will no longer be part of the show. However, she managed to impress the audience once again with her stint in Bigg Boss 16.

She has become one of the popular faces of the reality TV show that recently concluded. She was the youngest contestant on the show and became quite popular.

The actress has bought herself a home in Mumbai at the young age of 19 and recently hosted a housewarming for the same. Here her friends from the TV industry and her new group from Bigg Boss-Mandali was present.

However, seems like some more people were expected to be part of the occasion. Fahmaan Khan, who is one of her closest friends was invited for the occasion of the housewarming party too was missing and seems like he came up with the clarification about why.

Find out here:

As we can see in the video, he is saying that he had a late night shoot and hence, couldn’t be part of the celebration but he will soon be visiting her and passed on his official congratulations on her new home.

Sumbul has achieved something big here and everyone is super proud of her. At this happy occasion, we had seen Ulka Gupta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare among others who came to congratulate the actress.

Also read: From Prince Narula-Kishwer Merchant to Sumbul Touqeer Khan-Shiv Thakare; these are some Bigg Boss contestants who embraced the bond of a Brother and Sister

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Sumbul Touqeer Khan TV news Imlie StarPlus new house Mandali Colors Bigg Boss 16 Fahmaan Khan Aryan Arylie TellyChakkar
Like
3
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 12:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani and Virat talk, she knows Virat still has feelings for Sai
MUMBAI:The upcoming episode of the StarPlus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Meet Akshara aka Pranali Rathod’s asli Papa
MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in Star plus’ Yeh Rishta...
Audience Perspective! Should Kriti Sanon concentrate more on women-centric films?
MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with the movie Heropanti. She impressed one and all with her performance...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Exclusive! Pihu lashes out at Mahir and Monica for trying to blackmail her?
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers loved the chemistry between Nakuul...
Spoiler Alert! Dil Diyaan Gallaan: A villager asks Dilpreet to perform an Antim-Ardaas for Maan
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
Audience Perspective! Should Kriti Sanon concentrate more on women-centric films?
Audience Perspective! Should Kriti Sanon concentrate more on women-centric films?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Meet Akshara aka Pranali Rathod’s asli Papa
Meet Akshara aka Pranali Rathod’s asli Papa
Sumbul
Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly says ‘SORRY’ to Sumbul; find out why
Sriti Jha
Kumkum Bhagya: Did Sriti Jha refuse to re-enter the show ?
Udaariyaan’s Harleen aka Isha Malviya gifts herself a New Car, deets inside
Udaariyaan’s Harleen aka Isha Malviya gifts herself a New Car, deets inside
Shark Tank India 2: Vineeta Singh calls a food unhealthy as it spikes sugar levels in kids; Namita Thapar replies “not everythin
Shark Tank India 2: Vineeta Singh calls a food unhealthy as it spikes sugar levels in kids; Namita Thapar replies “not everything has to be healthy”
Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam spotted in the city, netizens fat-shame her saying “pet to andr ja nhi rha hai”
Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam spotted in the city, netizens fat-shame her saying “pet to andr ja nhi rha hai”