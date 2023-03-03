Shocking; Fahmaan Khan was missing from Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s housewarming party, here’s why

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld. This time we have brought to you a story of your favorite stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan.

Also read: What made Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan nostalgic? Find out here

Sumbul was initially part of Imlie and the audience loved her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan in Imlie and were deeply saddened by the fact that they will no longer be part of the show. However, she managed to impress the audience once again with her stint in Bigg Boss 16.

She has become one of the popular faces of the reality TV show that recently concluded. She was the youngest contestant on the show and became quite popular.

The actress has bought herself a home in Mumbai at the young age of 19 and recently hosted a housewarming for the same. Here her friends from the TV industry and her new group from Bigg Boss-Mandali was present.

However, seems like some more people were expected to be part of the occasion. Fahmaan Khan, who is one of her closest friends was invited for the occasion of the housewarming party too was missing and seems like he came up with the clarification about why.

Find out here:

As we can see in the video, he is saying that he had a late night shoot and hence, couldn’t be part of the celebration but he will soon be visiting her and passed on his official congratulations on her new home.

Sumbul has achieved something big here and everyone is super proud of her. At this happy occasion, we had seen Ulka Gupta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare among others who came to congratulate the actress.

Also read: From Prince Narula-Kishwer Merchant to Sumbul Touqeer Khan-Shiv Thakare; these are some Bigg Boss contestants who embraced the bond of a Brother and Sister

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar