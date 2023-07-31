SHOCKING! Gashmeer Mahajani IRKED as a fan asks him about Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal's new season; here's what he said

MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known name in the film and television industry.

He has not just done notable works in Hindi but also in the Marathi industry.

The handsome hunk became a household name for his role Aditya Tripath in Star Plus' show Imlie.

His on-screen pairing with Sumbul Touqeer was also well-appreciated.

Post that, Gashmeer was seen in a completely different avatar in Colors' show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal where he romanced Reem Shaikh.

While Gashmeer's professional life is going great, the actor recently faced a tragic loss in his personal life as he lost his father a few days ago.

Gashmeer's father Ravindra Mahajani passed away a few days back and it came as a huge shocker for everyone.

The actor is coping up with this irreplaceable loss and he is getting a lot of support from his friends and family.

The Imlie fame never fails to connect to his fans via social media.

Gashmeer conducted a question and answer session on Instagram where he gave some great responses to fans' questions.

While Gashmeer had only good things to say about a lot of stuff, he seemed to have got irked by one of the fans' questions.

A fan asked him about the new season of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and it seemed the actor was not that pleased by this.

Gashmeer's answer shows that he got irked by this question.

Take a look how he responded:

Well, it seems Gashmeer is in no mood to comment on this.

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal was a finite series which recently went off-air.

It also had Karan Kundrra playing the lead role.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

