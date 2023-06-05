Shocking! Has Aveent Kaur still kept the Tatoo of Siddarth Nigam; read to know more

Aveneet and Siddarth are considered one of the most loved on-screen couples and now the actress had shared a photo of her tattoo which the fans feel that was done for Siddarth Nigam at the time they were together.
read to know more

MUMBAI :Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are one of television’s most loved on-screen couples. The duo shares crackling chemistry on-screen as well as off-screen.

They were paired opposite each other as the leads of SAB TV’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. In the roles of Aladdin and Yasmine, they have immense fan admiration and followers.

There were rumors doing the rounds that the two are more than friends. At several occasions on social media, Avneet and Siddharth used to often pass Chessy comments which left the fans confused about their relationship status.

But then a few times ago there were reports doing the rounds that the two are not in touch with each other and that they aren’t together anymore which had left the fans heartbroken.

It’s been quite some time since the two aren’t in touch and Siddarth in a recent interview said that Avneet didn’t even wish him when he bagged his first debut movie.

Now recently, Avneet shared a photo of her tattoo and the audience trolled her and they suspected that the tattoo was for Siddarth.

The fans have come out and said that she is missing Siddarth and that’s why maybe she flaunting the Tattoo.

Some also said that the “S” is referred to him and hence she flaunted it.

Well, there is no doubt that Avneet and Siddarth looked amazing on screen and there are such good actors that their chemistry looked so real for the audience.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 15:56

