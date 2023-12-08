Shocking! Imlie actor Karan Vohra’s father-in-law passes away

MUMBAI: Karan Vohra is a well known face in the world of Television. The actor’s family faced a tragic loss as the Imlie actor’s father-in-law passed away. He breathed his last following a heart attack. Confrming his passing, Karan stated, “He had been sick for over a year, but for the last 15 days, he had been critical. After which, he suffered a cardiac arrest. My wife is taking care of my mother-in-law.”

Also Read- Congratulations! Imlie actor Karan Vohra and his wife are expecting twins the actor is overwhelmed with the good wishes pouring in

Karan and his wife Bella recently welcomed twin boys AryaVeer and AkshVeer, and are embracing parenthood. Karan entered the show Imlie as one of the leads, where he is seen essaying the character of Atharva.

With his acting chops he impressed the audience and became a household name and today he has a massive fan following.

His chemistry with Megha Chakraborty ( Imlie) is loved by the audiences and they love to see their love story. Karan has made a substantial name for himself in the TV world and has a massive fan following.

Also Read- Wonderful! Karan Vohra names his twin sons as AryaVeer and AkshVeer

We pray that the family gets the strength to bear this loss. May his Soul Rests in Peace.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndiaForums