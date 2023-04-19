Shocking! India’s Best Dancer contestant Varun Dager gets assualted by the Delhi police, says “a policeman grabbed my har”

Now, a former India’s Best Dancer Varun Dagar who is also a busking artist has claimed that the Delhi Police has assaulted and harassed him for carrying out a performance without permission at Connaught Place.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 13:10
Varun Dager

MUMBAI :Sony TV’s dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’ was one of the best dance reality shows and it did extremely well for itself and topped the BARC ratings. Every contestant on the show was amazing and supremely talented. From Bollywood dancing, contemporary, Hip – hop, and lyrical, breaking, to Indian classical; every form of dance can be performed on the show.

Also Read- Exclusive! India’s Best Dancer to return for a season 3 on THIS date and there are some major changes! Details Inside!

Now, a former India’s Best Dancer Varun Dagar who is also a busking artist has claimed that the Delhi Police has assaulted and harassed him for carrying out a performance without permission at Connaught Place. Varun took to his twitter to share a video of his harrowing ordeal and narrated the entire gruesome incident.

Varun said that some cops along with the parking managers came to him after his performance and assaulted him before dragging him to the police station. He also said that they gave no explanation on why they behaved no badly.

Also Read :Exclusive! Geeta Kapur to retain her Judge's Chair in the upcoming season of India’s Best Dancer?

Varun wrote, “In the meantime when I was packing my stuff, a B block parking guy came and pulled my collar and abused me. A policeman also came along and grabbed my hair and hit my elbow and dragged me to the police car. While I continuously kept asking about the matter, they refused to say anything before reaching the police station.”

Check out the video here;

Netizens were aghast by the video and how Varun was treated. One wrote, “He is only showing his love about dance, providing peace and happiness to the viewers, this is really not fair”, Another one wrote, “This is limit ! We are way much behind in supporting our unique art and art works ..this guy does tremendous thing but people want profit frm anything that can cray difference ! Nvr loose ur hope and I support u ur art and mind set ! Salute u as always.”

This is not the first time Varun has experienced the brutality of the Delhi police. Previously in June 2022 for his performance in the capital.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Firstpost

India’s Best Dancer Varun Dager Geeta Kapoor Terence Lewis Sonali Bendre Malaika Arora Jay Bhanushali TellyChakkar TV news
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 13:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Seerat claims her rights from Garry; Sahiba overhears
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Shocking! India’s Best Dancer contestant Varun Dager gets assualted by the Delhi police, says “a policeman grabbed my har”
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’ was one of the best dance reality shows and it did extremely...
WOW! Priyanka Chopra is still desi at heart and THIS Insta post of her is a proof
MUMBAI :Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful Indian actresses. Not just in India, but she has made a career...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: Stubborn! Virat wants Sai to accept his love, Sai reveals BIG
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Anupamaa:What! Pakhi will enter Kapadia business with Ankush’s permission
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: Chase! Sai sees Virat chasing them, makes the challenge tough for Virat
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra is still desi at heart
WOW! Priyanka Chopra is still desi at heart and THIS Insta post of her is a proof
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Wow! Sumbul Touqeer Khan does a tour of her house that she recently purchased; the actress revealed her favorite place in the house
Raghu Ram
Shocking! Raghu Ram opens up about why he quit Roadies, says “they had threatened me with legal action, I dared them now…”
Harshad Chopda And Pranali Rathod
Wow! Harshad Chopda And Pranali Rathod Surprise this Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star! Find out how!
Gauahar Khan
OMG! Gauahar Khan gets attacked on social media, and apologizes for hurting sentiments! Details Inside!
Shehnaaz Gill reveals shocking details on how the Punjabi industry neglected her
OMG! Shehnaaz Gill reveals shocking details on how the Punjabi industry neglected her and how she was not invited during her own movie premiere
Exclusive! Papiya Sen Gupta roped in for Shemaroo's next, produced by Beyond Dreams Production
Exclusive! Papiya Sen Gupta roped in for Shemaroo's next, produced by Beyond Dreams Production