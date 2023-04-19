Shocking! India’s Best Dancer contestant Varun Dager gets assualted by the Delhi police, says “a policeman grabbed my har”

MUMBAI :Sony TV’s dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’ was one of the best dance reality shows and it did extremely well for itself and topped the BARC ratings. Every contestant on the show was amazing and supremely talented. From Bollywood dancing, contemporary, Hip – hop, and lyrical, breaking, to Indian classical; every form of dance can be performed on the show.

Now, a former India’s Best Dancer Varun Dagar who is also a busking artist has claimed that the Delhi Police has assaulted and harassed him for carrying out a performance without permission at Connaught Place. Varun took to his twitter to share a video of his harrowing ordeal and narrated the entire gruesome incident.

Varun said that some cops along with the parking managers came to him after his performance and assaulted him before dragging him to the police station. He also said that they gave no explanation on why they behaved no badly.

Varun wrote, “In the meantime when I was packing my stuff, a B block parking guy came and pulled my collar and abused me. A policeman also came along and grabbed my hair and hit my elbow and dragged me to the police car. While I continuously kept asking about the matter, they refused to say anything before reaching the police station.”

Check out the video here;

Netizens were aghast by the video and how Varun was treated. One wrote, “He is only showing his love about dance, providing peace and happiness to the viewers, this is really not fair”, Another one wrote, “This is limit ! We are way much behind in supporting our unique art and art works ..this guy does tremendous thing but people want profit frm anything that can cray difference ! Nvr loose ur hope and I support u ur art and mind set ! Salute u as always.”

This is not the first time Varun has experienced the brutality of the Delhi police. Previously in June 2022 for his performance in the capital.

