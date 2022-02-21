SHOCKING! Ishaan and Agasthaya were plotting against Paakhi since the beginning? Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agasthya and Paakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

Previously we saw, Agasthaya has become very Paranoid about Paakhi and we find out that his obsession started in childhood only.

Pakhi's secret lover and best friend in the show is Agasthya. Many people admire Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh's chemistry. Fans are looking forward to seeing how fate will bring them together.

Ishaan and Agasthaya have been rivals since day one and have never seen eye-to-eye but could that be all just drama, fans thought so until they realized that the pictures were just of Behind the scenes. Akshit Sukhija posted some pictures of the Tandon family hanging out with Agasthya and acting all friendly. But it was just in-between shoot fun, take a look:

Meanwhile on the show, In the upcoming episodes, we see that Paakhi's Father forgives Ishaan and now Agathaya wants to punish Paakhi for not realizing Agathaya's love.

A wedding of mishaps takes place, every pre-wedding ceremony is filled with issues, at the engagement ceremony, the ring goes missing, at the Haldi ceremony the groom's family is not on time and Agasthaya puts haldi on Paakhi.

Ishaan doesn't understand what is happening and is very doubtful of Agasthaya and tries to find out the truth.

