SHOCKING! Jiya Shankar opens up on horrifying incident of molestation by her family doctor, reveals he gave an injection and touched her inappropriately, shares about how her hands were swollen after she bashed a guy

MUMBAI: Jiya Shankar has been all over the news ever since she participated in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

The bubbly actress wowed everyone with her stint in the popular and controversial reality show.

Jiya has been grabbing exciting offers for various projects ever since she is out of the Bigg Boss house.

The actress was recently seen in a romantic music video with Rahul Vaidya. However, Jiya has not announced her next project yet.

In one of her recent interviews, Jiya spoke about her personal life and some shocking details about her dating and much more.

When asked if she has ever faced eve-teasing to which she said, ''Yes, it has happened a lot of times. I have literally bashed a lot of people for the same. Whenever I used to go to college, I used to travel in a general compartment and that's when people take an advantage. They will just grab you from behind.''

She added, ''My reflex is very quick. I remember I bashed one guy so much that my hand was swollen. He tried to grab my *ss. So, I bashed him.''

Speaking about child molestation and recalling the incident, she said, When I was in my 10th grade, I had fallen sick. I went to my family doctor and he touched me inappropriately. I was very disturbed by it. I did not understand why he did that as he never did that before with me. He got to know that my parents have separated and he thought he got a chance to do such a thing.''

Elaborating about the same, Jiya said, ''He knew that I am scared of injections and still gave me one and touched me a a wrong place. I got out of the room and my rakhi brother was with me. He saw me and sensed something wrong happened. I was quiet as I was completely shaken. My brother kept on asking me. He called my mom and told her that something is wrong with me. My mom asked and I told her and I was completely broken. It is not that girls don't understand what's right and what's wrong.''

She added, ''My mom called my father and we went to lodge a complaint. I am telling everything in detail to the police as they wanted my statement. I found it disturbing as I was constantly asking me to repeat it. But for them it was normal. I found it very traumatizing.''

