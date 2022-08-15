Shocking! Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii fame Shweta Kawatra was once stuck inside a shop in Delhi and the police had to probe in

MUMBAI: Shweta Kawatra, who is best remembered as the popular vamp Pallavi from the iconic show, Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii revealed a crazy fan moment after the show started airing on television. The actress shared that she had to be locked at a shop as fans gathered outside started banging the glass door to get inside and meet her.

Narrating how Kahani changed her life and a crazy fan moment, Shweta revealed, "It changed my life entirely. When we started shooting for six months we were entirely sucked in completely to the shooting. We had no idea what was happening with the show outside. We knew that the show was doing well but I had no experience until I went to Delhi for the first time after six months of the show's airing. I just generally went to market with my mother, which is where I grew up close to my house. I got inside the showroom and outside there was mania.

“At first I thought something had happened, but then realised that something was me. People were banging the glass door to get inside. I thought they were going to shatter the glass. The shopkeeper had to pull the shutter of the shop down and I had to stay inside till the police came in and asked them to leave. That was a shocking and surprising moment for me. I was asking myself if all this is happening for me, I have grown up in this locality. It was a very surreal moment for me," she added.

Shweta, who is a mother of a 10-year-old daughter Zahra Tabeetha stated that she is going to make her little one watch her show this time, "I am going to make my daughter watch Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii. I told her what mania we had created and she must witness it."

Credit: ETimes



