Shocking! Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ lands in political controversy, details inside

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is currently busy shooting for her upcoming directorial project ‘Emergency’ which essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film’s narrative is based upon the emergency declared in India between 1975 to 1977. While the movie is still being shot, it has landed in a political controversy.

The film's teaser featured Kangana looking uncannily similar to India’s former PM and one of the political parties has reportedly objected to the actress portraying late Indira Gandhi on the big screen.

According to media reports, Madhya Pradesh Congress Media Department vice-president Sangeeta Sharma tagged Kangana a ‘BJP agent’. Sangeeta has reportedly demanded to watch the film before its release. Reacting to the controversy, state BJP spokesperson Rajpal Singh Sisodia was quoted saying, “Emergency is a black spot on the country’s democracy and Indira Gandhi was the heroine during it, and hence they need not worry."

Recently, Kangana had dropped a BTS video from the film’s shoot and shared, “Here is the making of the first look of my directorial movie Emergency, the first look took the nation by storm … thanks to my incredible team, everyday is a dream come true … I have some of the best people in the world… Go team Emergency.” Previously, Kangana Ranaut had clarified that ‘Emergency’ was not a biopic on Indira Gandhi, but a political drama.