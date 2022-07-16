Shocking! Karan Kundrra reveals how his parents reacted when Tejasswi Prakash entered his house at 6: 00 am post Bigg Boss 15 win

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved couples on television and they have a massive fan following. Recently in an interview, Karan spoke about how his parents reacted when Tejasswi entered his house at 6: 00 am.

karan-tej

MUMBAI : Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants in the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up and Tejasswi was declared the winner.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them the cute hashtag name #TejRan and they love the chemistry they share.

During the game, one must have seen how Tejasswi and Karan were strong players in the initial days of the show, and then when the track of their love story began their game fell, and many celebrities who came on the show did advise them to get back on track before it’s too late.

Post that in the last few weeks of the game the two pulled up their stockings and bounced back in the game and were among the top three contestants of the show.

The fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they do call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go and are again in a lot of news.

Now in a recent interview, Karan revealed how his parents reacted when Tejasswi entered his house at 6: 00 in the morning.

Karan said, “My parents never approved of the girls in my life and especially my dad. He is very strict in many things. Post-Bigg Boss when Tejasswi came to my place at 6: 00 am and he opened the door and welcomed her with a smile, it was a shock to me because usually, his response wouldn’t have been this. He told her welcome to your house and my son is waiting for you.”

He further added, “I was shocked with the reaction as my dad wouldn’t have reacted like this if it were someone else, and the moment in Bigg Boss when he said that Tejasswi is the heart of the house I knew she has been accepted.”

Well, there is no doubt that TejRan is one of the most loved couples on television and they have a massive fan following.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Oh No! Karan Kundrra catches Tejasswi Prakash red-handed

