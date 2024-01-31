Shocking! Munawar Faruqui faced an unpleasant incident of getting public mobbed and falling after Bigg Boss 17 Victory

MUMBAI: There is no denying Munawar Faruqui has a sizable fan base. The stand-up comedian made his first public appearance on Tuesday night when he went out to dinner with Abdu Rozik, two days after winning Bigg Boss 17. However, Munawar was mobbed by fans while he was leaving the restaurant.

(Also read: Whoa! Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui gets a grand welcome by his fans in Dongri, check out video)

A video of Munawar Faruqui with several of his followers appears on social media, showing them all attempting to take photos with the Bigg Boss 17 winner. Munawar's team struggles to manage the fans despite their best efforts to keep things under control. Munawar struggles to move ahead at all and is pushed by the mob, which causes him to fall.

On Sunday, January 28, Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 17. The first runner-up on the show was Abhishek Kumar, who was followed by Arun Mashetty, Ankita Lokhande, and Mannara Chopra. Munawar Faruqui won the Bigg Boss 17 trophy in addition to a luxurious new car and a substantial cash award of Rs 50 lakh. When the comedian learned that he had won Salman Khan's show, he was ecstatic. During the season finale, his mother and sister had also appeared on the show to offer their support.

Some social media users accused Munawar of being "fixed" after the comedian's victory and made grave accusations.

Munawar responded to the accusations in an interview with the well-known news portal by saying, “Yaar fixed winner ko itna sab go through karna pade toh it can’t be a fixed winner. If I would have been a fixed winner I would have got everything on a platter. I’ve got nothing on a platter, I’ve worked hard and a lot. My answer to people who are calling me a fixed winner is just sit and watch the entire season and you will realise that it wasn’t fixed.”

(Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui speaks about his feelings for Mannara Chopra; and talks about doing the show Khatro Ke Khiladi and reveals if he has won the show because of Ayesha Khan )

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit- News 18