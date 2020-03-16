Shocking! Munawar Faruqui talks about his equation with Payal Rohatgi, says, “She doesn’t listen to anyone and she is stubborn with her thoughts which is not good for other people”

Munawar talks about his equation with Payal and says she never accepts her mistake. The two never got along on the show and since then their rivalry is on.

MUMBAI : Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favourite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

During his stint in Lock Upp, the young lad had confessed that he was married earlier at a very young age and that he has a son from the marriage.

Now he would be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi where he would be doing daredevil stunts and will be facing his fears.

In a recent interview, the young lad spoke about his equation with Payal Rohatgi where he said that “ She doesn’t accept her mistakes, which is not right for the other person though it will be good for her and she also has the power to convince someone that she is right and she will convince to that extent that the front person will give up and say that she is right a habit that she needs to change”

Well, there is no doubt that Munawar and Payal never got along in the show and Payal also had problems with him as she lost the game to him.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shocking! Munawar Faruqui talks about his equation with Payal Rohatgi, says, "She doesn't listen to anyone and she is stubborn with her thoughts which is not good for other people"
