SHOCKING NEW! BLACKPINK’s Rose to soon leave YG Entertainment Sign With Beyonce’s Record Label?K-Pop Idol’s Meeting With Columbia Records CEO Sparks Rumors Amid Disbandment Reports

BLACKPINK's Rose to soon leave YG Entertainment Sign With Beyonce's Record Label?K-Pop Idol's Meeting With Columbia Records CEO Sparks Rumors Amid Disbandment Reports

Rose Photo of meeting with Columbia records CEO has fueled the fire, read more
Record Label

MUMBAI: South Korean girl band BLACKPINK’s contract renewal procedure with its agency YG Entertainment is currently the most extensive discussion among the group’s fans and the K-pop industry. It has been over two months since the band’s contract expired from their previous agency, and to date, no announcement has been made if the four members of the group will stick together or not. Recently, Rose was spotted having a chat with a US record label’s CEO in France, and fans cannot keep calm. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Rose, along with her bandmates Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo, started making music with the band in 2016. In the seven years since then, she has become one of the most loved K-pop idols globally, with a massive fan following. She's also a representative for several fancy brands.

BLACKPINK's contract with their agency concluded in August after seven years, and there has been no official statement from either the band members or the agency. Although there were speculations about Rose renewing her contract, a recent photo posted by her French fans suggests a different scenario.

According to KBiZoom, a photo taken by BLACKPINK's French fan base has surfaced online. In the image, Rose is seen meeting Ron Perry, the CEO of Columbia Records, a prominent American label representing artists like Beyonce, Harry Styles, and Adele. During the encounter, Perry can be seen explaining something to the K-pop idol. Subsequent to their meeting, Jennifer Mallory, the president of Columbia Records, started following Rose and other BLACKPINK members on Instagram.

Since the pictures have gone viral, some BLACKPINK fans have refused to accept the truth about Rose. Conversely, some are speculating whether this meeting has any connection to the rumors circulating about Rose collaborating with Beyonce for her upcoming solo album.

In the midst of these discussions, there have been rumors suggesting that Jennie and Jisoo are in the process of setting up their own agencies. Additionally, it is speculated that Lisa has received a substantial offer of $40 million from a different company.

Credit goes to Koimoi. 

