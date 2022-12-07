Shocking! Nikki Tamboli reveals the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12

Nikki Tamboli is a loved personality on television and she was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. Now during an interview, she mistakenly said that Rubina has won the show.

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 19:34
Nikki Tamboli

MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli rose to fame with her stint in the Bigg Boss house, and today, she is one of the sought-after actresses with a lot of work offers.

The hottie is a South Indian actress. She was one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house and emerged as the second runner-up of the reality show.

Back then, she had made headlines for her friendship with Rahul, Rubina, and Abhinav and her enmity with other contestants.

The actress also kept trending on social media post her eviction. She was brought back owing to public demand.

These days, Nikki keeps getting papped whenever she steps out of her house.

She was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she was known for aborting the stunts as she hardly attempted any.

Nikki had participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 and now recently in an interview, she was asked about the new season and accidentally she revealed the winner of the show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 12 contestant Saba Khan reveals her game if she were to enter the house as a wild card, talks about Umar Riaz's game, and shares her top five contestants

The actress said that this season is very good as everyone is giving their hundred percent and no one is aborting stunts on the show.

She accidentally revealed that Rubina Dilaik is the winner of the show and then she quickly changed her statement and she said that she could be the winner.

Well, if Nikki really revealed the name, or it was a slip of tongue, one would know only during the finale of the show which is a long way to go.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 12: Dipika trolled on social media for…

Nikki Tamboli Pratik Sejapal Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 14 Endemol Voot Colors MTV Splitsvilla Kharon Ke Khiladi Reality show
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 19:34

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Strange! THIS is the reason Karan Johar predicts criticisms for his upcoming film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt
MUMBAI: Karan Johar is currently working on his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a ‘happy Indian...
Aww! Mohit Malik's fans are going crazy over THIS post from the actor
MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is one of the handsome hunks in the entertainment industry, who made his television debut in '...
Exclusive! Karan Khandelwal to be part of ‘Bindiya Sarkar’ on Dangal Tv
Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting update from the Tellyworld. We are always at the forefront of...
EXCLUSIVE! 'Adhik is yet to see more wrath of Toshu and his overprotectiveness towards Pakhi' Aashish Mehrotra gets CANDID about the current tracks of Anupamaa
Mumbai: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are breathtaking and...
OMG! Meet this sleeping beauty on the sets of Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Interesting! Ananya Panday is rumoured to be dating THIS Bollywood actor post her break-up with Ishaan Khatter
MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, who has recently ended her rumoured relationship with Dhadak actor Ishaan Khattar, is now making...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Karan Johar
Strange! THIS is the reason Karan Johar predicts criticisms for his upcoming film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt
Latest Video