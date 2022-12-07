Shocking! Nikki Tamboli reveals the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12

MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli rose to fame with her stint in the Bigg Boss house, and today, she is one of the sought-after actresses with a lot of work offers.

The hottie is a South Indian actress. She was one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house and emerged as the second runner-up of the reality show.

Back then, she had made headlines for her friendship with Rahul, Rubina, and Abhinav and her enmity with other contestants.

The actress also kept trending on social media post her eviction. She was brought back owing to public demand.

These days, Nikki keeps getting papped whenever she steps out of her house.

She was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she was known for aborting the stunts as she hardly attempted any.

Nikki had participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 and now recently in an interview, she was asked about the new season and accidentally she revealed the winner of the show.

The actress said that this season is very good as everyone is giving their hundred percent and no one is aborting stunts on the show.

She accidentally revealed that Rubina Dilaik is the winner of the show and then she quickly changed her statement and she said that she could be the winner.

Well, if Nikki really revealed the name, or it was a slip of tongue, one would know only during the finale of the show which is a long way to go.

