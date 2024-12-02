Shocking! Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay face ₹100 Crore defamation suit over alleged fake death row; Details inside!

Poonam Pandey received criticism for employing this tactic from several social media users. Poonam made the news again when she got into legal problems. The actress and her spouse, Sam Bombay, are facing a ₹100 crore defamation lawsuit due to their publicity stunt.
Poonam Pandey

MUMBAI: Poonam Pandey has been the target of internet trolling ever since she revealed that she faked her death to raise awareness of cervical cancer. She received criticism for employing this tactic from several social media users.

(Also read: Poonam Pandey Demise: OMG! From leaked s*x tapes to promising to go naked for the Indian cricket team, here are 5 shocking controversies of the actress/model )

Poonam made the news again when she got into legal problems. The actress and her spouse, Sam Bombay, are facing a ₹100 crore defamation lawsuit due to their publicity stunt.

There is an FIR filed with the Kanpur Police Commissioner. Faizan Ansari has filed the complaint. He allegedly filed defamation claims of ₹100 crore against Poonam and her husband Sam, according to the FIR. In addition, he requested that they both be put into arrest and brought before the Kanpur court.

"Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay both conspired to fake her death. At the same time, a big joke has been made about a disease like cancer. Poonam Pandey created this game for her own publicity and has played with the trust of crores of Indians as well as the entire Bollywood industry," stated the FIR.

Poonam's team confirmed on February 2nd that the 32-year-old passed away on Thursday night. “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

Poonam later posted a video to her Instagram account on Saturday, revealing that it was a publicity stunt and that she is still alive.

(Also read: RIP! Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey dies of Cervical cancer at 32)

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Free Press Journal

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 12:53

