Shocking! From Rakhi Sawant to Rashami Desai, these actresses accused their husbands of Domestic abuse

She even went on to say that he captured her nude videos and sold them for an amount of Rs 47 Lakhs. This has left everyone shocked.
Rakhi Sawant

MUMBAI: Recently Rakhi Sawant made serious allegations against her ex-husband Adil Durrani that he used to physically hit her in their 8 months long marriage. She even went on to say that he captured her nude videos and sold them for an amount of Rs 47 Lakhs. This has left everyone shocked.

Today let’s take a look at other actresses who accused their husbands of domestic violence;

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari’s professional life has been great so far but her personal life has been in turmoil ever since she tied the knot with Raja Chaudhary and then filed a case of domestic violence against him. She then married Abhinav Kohli but sadly that too ended badly where she accused him of physical violence.

Rashami Desai

Rashami married the love of her life Nandish Sandhu but she termed the marriage as abusive and filed for divorce.

Nisha Rawal

Nisha married actor Karan Mehra and soon she made shocking allegations against him where she showed proof of physical abuse. 

Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet who recently tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Patel had an abusive marriage with actor Shalin Bhanot. She has even accused him of dowry abuse and murder attempt. 

Chhahatt Khanna

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain  actress Chhahatt Khanna accused his husband Farhan Mirza of mental and physical abuse.

Dimpy Ganguly

Dimpy met Rahul Mahajan at a reality show and tied the knot with him. However a few months later she filed a case of domestic abuse against him.

Deepshikha Nagpal

Deepshikha who has made a name in Tv as well as films, filed a case of physical abuse against her husband Kaishav Arora a short while after the marriage.

Vahbiz Dorabjee

Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani actress Vahbiz Dorabjee fell in love with actor Vivian DSena but soon filed a complaint of domestic violence against him. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

