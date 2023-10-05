Shocking! Rakhi Sawant’s brother Rakesh arrested by Mumbai police in connection with a bounced cheque

MUMBAI :Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment world. She has always been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Be it her marriage to Adil Durrani, then saying he cheated on her and later his arrest, among others. The actress/dancer is now in the news again but for her brother Rakesh Anand Sawant.

Rakhi’s brother has been arrested by the Mumbai police for an old cheque bouncing case. He was arrested on Sunday and was produced before the metropolitan magistrate court in Andheri which has remanded him to judicial custody till the 22nd of May.

The complaint was filed by a businessman in 2020 when his cheque given by Rakesh bounced. Rakesh was arrested soon after that but released on bail with the promise that he would repay the money. However Rakesh has failed to do so.

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Rakesh by the metropolitan magistrate court in Andheri.

